Hello readers.

Russian forces have invaded Ukraine. Air strikes slammed multiple cities and Ukrainian military bases on Thursday, and Russian ground forces have entered from multiple directions. Ukraine’s health ministry declared 57 Ukrainians have died as a result of the conflict so far, with hundreds more wounded. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared its eastern neighbour had “embarked on a path of evil” and vowed to defend the nation’s borders, as Russian forces make a violent claim over sovereign territory.

#BREAKING: Russia has launched a second wave of missile strikes overnight, with at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead, along with 10 civilians. @CGreenbank9 #9News LATEST: https://t.co/GFgE85ri9Y pic.twitter.com/JSHyWoRCKz — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 24, 2022

Ukraine has reportedly lost control of Chernobyl. It is impossible to tell if the former nuclear disaster site is now under Russian control, local authorities say. Staff managing the site had left, according to one official, leaving nobody to defend the region from Russian aggression.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

US President Joe Biden unveiled a new round of economic sanctions designed to batter Russia’s financial institutions. Four Russian banks, controlling assets worth an estimated $AU1.39 trillion, will see their US assets frozen, Biden said overnight. “We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, Euros, Pounds, and Yen to be part of the global economy,” he added, referring to sanctions supported by other G7 nations. Beyond economic sanctions, the US has authorised extra US forces to Germany. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared nations intervening in the conflict will “face consequences you have never seen”.

Australia is prepared to “condemn these outrageous acts in the strongest possible terms,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. “We call on Russia to cease its illegal and unprovoked actions, and to stop violating Ukraine’s independence,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne added. Australia will also enforce new economic sanctions on “25 persons and four entities who have been responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable aggression”.

A Russian business chief has urged Putin to withdraw from Ukraine, saying the economic toll on domestic firms will be too great. “Everything should be done to demonstrate as much as possible that Russia remains part of the global economy and will not provoke, including through some kind of response measures, global negative phenomena on world markets,” said Alexander Shokhin of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. Notably, that entreaty came during a live television address, at which Putin was present. The New York Times reports Shohkin was “visibly nervous” while making his statement.

The Age has an exclusive report on changes to Victorian liquor licensing laws, designed to reinvigorate the Melbourne CBD. One big change by the state government is the ability for venues to push their closing time from 11pm to 1am without securing a new license. The proposal will officially launch today, the paper reports.

The Australian Greens have unveiled a $AU20 billion plan to subsidise the wages of coal workers put out of a job in the renewable energy transition. The plan would pay half of an ousted employee’s wages for a decade, The Australian Financial Review reports. The Greens last week launched a proposal which would see Australia nationalise the power system for some $40 billion.

The NSW Government was preparing for a two-week shutdown of Sydney’s commuter rail network, and had considered the measure days before Monday’s cancellation chaos. Nine News reports Fair Work Commission documents showed modelling was prepared to outline the economic cost of a two-week shutdown. However, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has denied his government made the shutdown decision last week.

Delivery platform Menulog is expanding its grocery offerings nationwide. The company declared grocery and produce will be a top priority in 2022. The move comes as a tide of instant commerce start-ups aim to shake up the sector.

Global fintech Revolut has added US share trading functionality to its Australian offering. It’s just the latest step on the company’s journey to become a self-described finance “super app”. The company recently secured a credit license, and is hoping to become a bona fide bank in Australia.

