Construction contracting giant Probuild has entered administration. Slammed by mounting liabilities, a failed sale, plus lingering pressure on materials and labour, Probuild’s South African parent company appointed administrators on Wednesday, The Australian Financial Review reports. Workers have retrieved their tools and scattered from one Melbourne Probuild site. This one is a developing story, but we’ll keep you posted.

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency. The decision, announced Wednesday, comes after Russia ordered troops into two of Ukraine’s eastern territories. Russia has declared those regions as independent states, intensifying the stand-off. The state of emergency will reportedly allow the Ukrainian government to declare martial law and increase internal security measures.

Sydney is facing a massive drop in new housing supply, the data shows. Housing completions in the Greater Sydney region collapsed by more than 12,000 in 2020-2021 compared to 2017-2018, according to data assessed by The Sydney Morning Herald. The city hasn’t seen that kind of downturn since the 1980s, said Chris O’Dell, a former Planning Department director.

At least the city’s commuters are getting half-price travel. The SMH reports the NSW Government will temporarily cop half-price travel on the city’s trains in peak hour and free trips over the weekend. It’s an olive branch to commuters impacted by the shock suspension of all train services earlier this week. While the NSW Government has formally dropped its Fair Work Commission dealings with the rail union, services are still far from full capacity.

Australian wage growth is still lagging behind inflation. The seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index saw an annual growth rate of 2.3% in the December quarter of 2021. That increase was outpaced by inflation, which grew 3.5% over the same time period. ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the results showed “wages in Australia are going backwards in real terms,” with an Australian on an average income of $68,000 seeing a pay cut of $832 last year.

And salary concerns are the key factor driving workers away from their jobs, new data suggests. A fresh report from global hiring agency HireVue found take-home pay was a stronger determinant than benefits and burnout across Australia, the US, and the UK. While wage rises are yet to materialise across the board, some tech workers are fielding counteroffers up to 30% above their initial overtures.

There’s a link between Ukrainian tensions and higher supermarket prices, Woolworths boss Brad Banducci said. Speaking to The Fin, Banducci said Australian consumers can expect to feel the real impact of inflation at the checkout. Input costs are skyrocketing, he said with fuel prices particularly sensitive to the potential conflict.

Not every business is suffering equally, mind you. Miner Rio Tinto has tallied the second-largest annual profit in Australian corporate history — and will reward investors with the biggest dividend on record. That’s the word from The Australian Financial Review, which pored over the mineral giant’s latest results. The headline numbers: $29.6 billion underlying earnings, and dividends equalling $23.2 billion.

Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’s offer to buy AGL Energy may have been rebuffed, but he has now committed $200 million through his private investment fund to renewables. The investment in privately held Infradebt, a major financier of renewables and battery storage, was made through Grok Ventures, the fund Cannon-Brookes runs with his wife Annie. The first project: offering debt to a major Queensland battery project.

Some of Australia’s most interesting restaurant tech innovators say their wares won’t eliminate hospo jobs. Food service app Doshii and ‘eat now, pay later’ provider Payo say their new features will boost workplace efficiency, carving away at menial admin tasks. Staff shortages are biting right now, but both players maintain they’re not here to cull jobs in the long-term.

