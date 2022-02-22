Kremlin Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday.

Russia’s Ukraine “invasion” plans are on, US President Joe Biden said. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to direct troops into Ukrainian separatist regions is “the beginning of a Russian invasion,” Biden said in a White House address. Major economic sanctions are now in place, barring Russia from raising new debt from the West, along with restrictions on Russia’s state investment corporation VEB.RF and its military bank. It’s not too late for those economic measures to deter open warfare, Biden said.

Australia has spoken up, too. Suggestions that Russian troops entering Ukrainian territory are merely “peacekeeping” are “nonsense”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday. He indicated Australia would follow sanctions its allies placed on Russia.

The NSW Government dropped its Fair Work Commission case against the rail worker union, clearing the way for commuter train services to resume. After two hectic days, NSW Transport Minister David Elliott yesterday declared the government will launch into direct negotiations with the union. Why relent there? The Rail, Tram and Bus Union’s Alex Claassens has an idea. He claimed the government dropped its case “just moments” after the union filed a subpoena to see the risk assessment which led to the rail shutdown. Elliott also admitted he still had not seen a copy of a risk assessment reportedly carried out by Transport for NSW. Curious. Industrial disputes aside, commuters can now expect trains at half-hour intervals.

Due to industrial action, trains will run every 30 minutes on most lines. Services may be less frequent and trips may take longer than usual. A limited amount of buses have also been arranged Please limit travel where possible and use alternative modes of transport. pic.twitter.com/zfqWLEpxW5 — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) February 22, 2022

Western Sydney University is set for a transformation. A partnership with Stockland will see its Penrith campus become a “world-class precinct” that brings together Australia’s commercial, residential, retail and knowledge sectors. The development comes as part of a broader NSW Government push to create a new CBD in Sydney’s west. My university campus was ridden with snakes and required an annoying bus ride out of the city, so I salute the folks at WSU.

Australian buy now, pay later user applications flatlined in December. More accurately: falling new user growth in New South Wales was severe enough to depress the national average. Kevin James, Equifax’s general manager of advisory and consultancy services, said a decrease in new user demand “suggests the market is entering a more mature state.” Still, growth is still expected in the future, as traditional banks and payment services offer their own pay-in-four solutions.

More than two-thirds of Australian business leaders plan to employ international talent in 2022. New data from recruitment firm Robert Half shows eight in 10 chief information officers are keen to hire permanent IT workers from overseas. The findings arrive just days after Australia reopened its international border to all vaccinated visa holders.

On that note: the Australian Bureau of Statistics will today release wage data for the December quarter. All eyes are on wage growth, which the Reserve Bank of Australia says is a key determinant of its interest rate calculations. At least some sectors have seen significant wage spikes of late: boutique accounting firms are sniping talent by offering better wages than bigger players, The Australian Financial Review reports.

AGL Energy boss Graeme Hunt has dismissed Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’ takeover bid out of hand. Speaking to The Australian Financial Review, Hunt said the $8 billion bid from Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield was too low to consider. Earlier, Cannon-Brookes said he wanted to decarbonise the energy business ahead of its decades-long targets.

Australia has pledged a further $800 million to bolster its Antarctic interests. Speaking in Tasmania on Tuesday, Morrison said the funding would go towards scientific research — and underwater drones designed to preserve the sovereignty of Australia’s most frigid outposts.

Cryptocurrency love scams are booming in the United States. Fresh media reports suggest lovelorn dating app users are being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, with scammers allegedly convincing folks to dump their retirement savings into shady crypto exchanges. US romance scam victims have lost a total of $AU1.8 billion over the past five years, more than any other category of fraud, the US Federal Trade Commission said.

NFTs linked to play-to-earn game “Axie Infinity” have surpassed $AU5.5 billion in sales. The project has now doubled the total sales of the next-ranked NFT project, CryptoPunks. You can read more about the play-to-earn model here.

