Sydney’s rail network disruptions will carry into Tuesday. However, a limited number of commuter services will run this morning. Trains will run at 30-minute intervals on most lines, Sydney Trains announced, with extra substitute buses in place to pick up the slack. The industrial relations dispute between the rail worker union, Sydney Trains, and NSW Trainlink is rumbling on, with negotiations before the Fair Work Commission expected to resume on Wednesday.

Due to industrial action, trains will run every 30 minutes on most lines. Services may be less frequent and trips may take longer than usual. A limited amount of buses have also been arranged Please limit travel where possible and use alternative modes of transport. pic.twitter.com/n5DWOBPyfS — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) February 21, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is co-opting the disruptions for his re-election campaign. As unions describe the disruption as a lockout, not a strike, Morrison claims the industrial action is an augur of life under a Labor government. “This is what Labor think they can get away with when they think they’re going to win an election,” he said, as per The Australian Financial Review. Shadow Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke has denied the union’s planned industrial action constituted a strike at all.

New face mask rules for Victoria. From 11.59pm this Friday, face masks will only be required in limited settings: public transportation, rideshare vehicles, planes, care facilities, plus some educational settings. Retail and some entertainment venue workers will need to keep their mask handy, but the rules mark a major change for the state’s white collar workers. “Victorians have done such a great job getting vaccinated, so we’re able to take safe steps to get more people to return to the office,” Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said in a Tuesday statement.

Australia’s international border reopened to tourists Monday, but industry leaders fear it will take some time for travel bookings to hit pre-pandemic levels. It could take a while to undo the ‘Fortress Australia’ moniker Australia earned over the last two years, too, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). “Australia has a huge task ahead of it to repair its international reputation,” ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said.

A significant development in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has declared two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. “The modern Ukraine was completely created by Russia,” Putin said Tuesday, while accusing Ukraine of being a “puppet” regime for the United States. The US maintains Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, a move which would unleash open conflict in Europe.

Australia’s leading health officials are weighing up new changes to COVID-19 isolation requirements. The Age reports senior figures in the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee are reconsidering rules for asymptomatic household close contacts; a proposed change could ease the need to self-isolate for seven days. Such rules are already in place for some essential workers.

A quick update on Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes and his attempt to buy and decarbonise AGL Energy. The company board rejected the deal Monday, claiming the $8 billion joint bid undervalued the operation, and Morrison has raised the point his government could reject any successful bid under ‘national interest’ reasons. The Australian Financial Review has the inside track on this one, including claims from Cannon-Brookes that his business case is rock solid.

New developments in the battle between insurers and small businesses over COVID-19 business interruption payouts. On Monday, the Federal Court largely upheld an earlier ruling that insurers aren’t on the hook for claims linked to broad-scale pandemic restrictions. However, The Age reports insurers will need to pay interest on claims which did qualify. It’s a mixed bag for businesses, one legal representative said, but it does provide a little more clarity over their standing.

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and Canadian truckers: name a better combination. Canada’s decision to invoke an emergency act to keep anti-vaccine truckers from their funds proved the need for decentralised finance, Buterin told a conference over the weekend. “It’s not about being lawless. In some ways, it’s about bringing rule of law back,” Buterin said.

One more on the blockchain beat. In excess of 400 Salesforce employees have signed an open letter to protest against new NFT plans. The company last week revealed plans to let users mint and sell NFTs. In turn, some employees have condemned the plan, saying NFTs open the door to fraud, scams and environmental harm.

BONUS ITEM

You may have seen recent reports about a burning cargo ship laden with luxury vehicles. Some estimates now put the value of those cars at $215 million.