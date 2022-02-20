Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Good morning, one and all.

Sydney commuters were heavily delayed Monday morning after an industrial dispute suspended train services across the city. All Sydney Train and NSW TrainLink intercity services are off today, Transport for NSW said. Commuters have been advised to seek alternative transport wherever possible. Nine News reports the shutdown came as a surprise to travellers and to the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU), which said its workers showed up for work as per usual. It was the state government which decided to shut down the network, RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said Monday.

Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity services are not running today due to industrial action. Please avoid travel wherever possible, use alternative modes of transport and allow extra travel time on other modes of transport. pic.twitter.com/q7HNCVGdXo — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) February 20, 2022

Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is the face of an $8 billion bid to buy AGL Energy, with the goal of ending its coal power generation by 2030. The Australian Financial Review reports the Atlassian co-founder and Canadian investment management firm Brookfield offered a share buy-out slightly above market rates, which AGL Energy’s board considered on Sunday afternoon. Cannon-Brookes has long advocated for a green energy transition in Australia, while AGL Energy has faced recent criticism for its plan to operate coal plants decades into the future.

Australia’s borders have officially reopened. From Monday, all fully-vaccinated visa holders, including tourists, students, business travellers, and skilled migrants, are permitted into the country. It’s the first time since early 2020 that border restrictions have been so loose. Speaking to “The Today Show” from Sydney Airport, Tourism Minister Dan Tehan described a “party atmosphere” in the arrivals area. When questioned over enthusiasm to travel through an ongoing pandemic, Tehan said he still expects a “very strong rebound” in the months to come.

A billionaire stepping into the power market is one thing, but The Australian Greens want to renationalise the grid for some $40 billion. The party has revealed a strong election policy it claims will a) bring power generation under public control, and b) dramatically accelerate the green energy transition. The federal government and Labor are leaning on the private sector to determine the end of coal power generation.

At least one hacker is stealing high-value NFTs from OpenSea marketplace users. VICE reports NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club images are among the stolen booty, and a wallet purportedly belonging to the hacker contains Ethereum worth more than $2.1 million. The exact mechanism behind the hack is unknown, but some NFT collectors speculate the hacker (or hackers?) is exploiting an OpenSea replatforming effort. “We’re continuing to investigate rumors [sic]of a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea,” reads a banner posted on the website. “Do not click links outside of opensea.io.”

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace reports. The British monarch and Australia’s head of state is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. The 95-year-old “will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement read. Nine News reports she is thought to have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW has ended its recommendation that workers operate from home wherever possible, causing commercial real estate and retail leaders to rejoice. The official government advice keeping office workers away from the CBD has now expired, a move which industry leaders will stoke economic activity lost through the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions see it differently, arguing a dearth of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for workers, coupled with loose policies, have caused economic chaos to date.

Australia has accused China of an unprovoked “act of intimidation”, alleging a Chinese navy vessel shone a laser towards an RAF aircraft last week. A Chinese naval vessel reportedly aimed a laser at an Australian Boeing P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft flying over the Arafura Sea on Thursday. Given the capacity for lasers to blind people, shining them into aircraft cockpits is generally frowned upon. The incident was “unprovoked, unwarranted, and Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. China has not addressed the allegation.

More on the ‘please don’t do this’ front. US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday acknowledged that the world was facing “the real possibility of war in Europe”, given the lingering tensions and troop presence on the Ukraine-Russia border. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly aired claims Russia is prepared to invade, targeting the capital of Kyiv. Russia denies preparing any form of attack on its neighbour.

Canada will reportedly offer millions of dollars in relief funding to small businesses impacted by the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy. No word on payments for Australians who encountered the Convoy to Canberra, though.

BONUS ITEM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is keeping his eyes on the prize ahead of the federal election.

Scott Morrison brought a new meaning to blazing the campaign trail when he picked up some welding tools in Alice Springs. pic.twitter.com/OapuUDgWSB — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) February 19, 2022