G’day.

Australia’s unemployment rate remained at 4.2% in January, and dipped well below 4% in WA, Tasmania, the NT and ACT. Thursday’s release, from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, also showed Victoria’s unemployment rate is nearing 50-year lows at 4.1%. Australians took more annual or sick leave than usual over the survey period, likely due to the Omicron wave of COVID-19, but employment relationships remained strong.

Origin Energy will close its Eraring coal power station in 2025, seven years earlier than expected. Thursday’s announcement was a surprise to many, leading activists and unions to call for a just jobs transition for impacted workers. Nevertheless, green energy advocates have welcomed the move, and Origin Energy chief Frank Calabria said new battery storage projects will help minimise the loss. Energy Minister Angus Taylor is less convinced.

I have been resolute that there needs to be enough dispatchable capacity in the market to balance the record levels of renewables. Today's announcement of the closure of Eraring is a great disappointment — to the workers in Lake Macquarie & for the electricity grid. #auspol pic.twitter.com/2TTbWi5EZN — Angus Taylor MP (@AngusTaylorMP) February 17, 2022

NSW is lifting a suite of COVID-19 restrictions. The requirement for office workers to operate from home where possible ends today, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced Thursday. Venue density limits will end, and from February 25, face masks will only be required in limited settings. You can find a breakdown of those changes via Nine News.

Victoria is also ending many Omicron-era measures. Density limits in hospitality and entertainment venues end tonight. The business community has welcomed the move, but have also asked for clarity over the state’s return-to-office provisions. The state government will consider office rules and further face mask tweaks in the coming week.

Australia’s city slickers are migrating to the regions at an astonishing rate. New Commonwealth Bank data suggests regional migration is 15% higher than it was pre-pandemic. The Gold Coast continues to be the most popular destination, welcoming 11% of all capital city dwellers who moved to regional areas during 2021. If you wanted to know why house prices are exploding outside of capital cities, this is a good place to start.

Queensland is set to follow Victoria by establishing new minimum standards for gig economy workers. QLD Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace reportedly wrote to federal Attorney-General Michaelia Cash last week to seek an exemption from overarching contact rules, allowing the state to draft laws modelled on NSW’s owner-driver laws. The new laws would focus on gig workers engaged in work with platforms including Uber and Deliveroo.

Sydney-based decentralised finance startup Tiiik has closed a $5.2 million funding round. More interesting is the company’s business model. As per The Australian Financial Review, Tiiik offers sophisticated investors the ability to transfer hard Australian cash into stablecoins, which are then staked and lended on the blockchain to accrue interest. The firm wants to offer its service to retail investors, and has applied for an Australian financial services licence to make it happen. Fascinating gear, especially as Australian races to keep up with DeFi developments.

Western Sydney could face a month’s worth of 35 degree-plus days a year by 2050. A new report from the Australia Institute claims extreme heat will continue to impact the city’s west, particularly Penrith. A global reduction in carbon emissions could stave off the worst impacts of rising temperatures by the end of the century, the report added.

A key developer behind Dogecoin will step back from the cryptocurrency project. In a blog post, Ross Nicoll admitted the stress of steering the multi-billion dollar meme currency is “overwhelming”. He will hand the reins over to the Dogecoin Foundation, which relaunched last year to create a roadmap for the token and shield it from fraud and abuse.

To cap it off, let’s bring the topics of cryptocurrency and climate change together. It would take more than 25 million newly-planted trees to offset the carbon emissions caused by play-to-earn crypto game “Axie Infinity” and its associated NFTs, researchers say.

BONUS ITEM

I could spin this as an example of the film industry investment which poured into Australia through the pandemic — you know, focus on the money, Business Insider, et cetera. The truth is that I was impressed by this trailer, and I reckon you might be, too.