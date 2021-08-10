Good morning folks. It’s Wednesday. Time flies by in lockdown.

Construction workers can leave their hotspot suburbs in Sydney today, as long as they follow strict vaccination rules. Earlier this week, some in the industry warned of “big lag times” on developments anyway, and the industry is bracing for business failures. NSW recorded a record 356 infections yesterday, of whom at least 97 people were infectious in the community.

NSW recorded 356 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/Ko6SrbuHMT — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 10, 2021

Melbourne’s lockdown is set to be extended beyond Thursday. The state government is concerned over undetected spread in the city’s western suburbs. There were 20 new cases announced this morning, 14 of whom were in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

Reported yesterday: 20 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

– 23,811 vaccine doses were administered

– 41,571 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/yKBkbFxvRB — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 10, 2021

After Monday’s harrowing IPCC climate report, a major group of climate-focused investors fear Australia could be left behind in the global transition away from fossil fuels. “We need to move with where global capital is moving,” said Erwin Jackson, director of policy at Investor Group on Climate Change. Strong net zero goals from the federal government and green disclosure rules are some ways to bridge that gap, he said.

The Commonwealth Bank reported a 19.8% increase in cash profit to $8.65 billion. It will now return almost $10 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The result was driven by double-digit growth in retail and business banking, as well as a reduction in loan impairments and provisions. The bank said it expected the economy to “rebound”.

The federal government has proposed an overhaul of skilled migration in a bid to attract foreign workers lost since the start of the pandemic. Around 500,000 temporary migrants have left Australia over the past 18 months, leading to severe skills shortages in sectors as varied as hospitality, tourism and technology. The government’s report calls for an easier pathway to residency for international students, and a reduction in red tape overall.

China put import tariffs on Australian wine last year as part of a developing trade war, accusing the industry of dumping cheap product into the local market. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Statistics (ABARES) predicted this would lead to a $480 million loss in production by 2025. But what does that mean for the future of our industry? We spoke to local producers who say they’re looking to markets like the UK, south-east Asia and India to peddle their wares.

Swedish fintech Klarna has temporarily waived its 5.5% merchant fee for a period of six months. It does so in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank, which holds a stake now worth around $2 billion. Lovely, right? Well, it could be an indicator the company is failing to make an impact in a local market dominated by Afterpay. The announcement comes as Klarna struggles with just 2% of the merchants Afterpay boasts.

Sky News Australia, which copped a temporary ban from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformation, has been quietly removing videos from its website, the Nine papers report. These videos include the channel’s hosts “criticising public health advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19”. These videos have also been removed from other News Corp mastheads.

Google said it will block age and gender-based ad targeting for teens. It also said it will remove minors’ photos from search results if requested. The changes come as Google and others, like Instagram, face pressure to add protections for young users.

The NFT space, after looking dormant for a while, appears to be booming again. NFTs have exploded in popularity in 2021, soaring to an eye-popping $2.5 billion in sales volume in the first half of 2021. We profiled some NFT entrepreneurs last month who think a revolution is still coming. Here are five things experts say the market still needs to do in order to expand further.

