Isolation rules for COVID-19 close contacts could be eased in the lead up to winter. That’s the word from The Australian Financial Review, which reports senior government figures are wary of winter and a likely spike in case numbers. The seven-day rule for asymptomatic close contacts is under scrutiny, the paper reports, given the expected abundance of rapid antigen tests mid-year. We’ll keep an eye on this one.

Victoria is also mulling its own rule changes. Premier Dan Andrews will outline COVID-19 rule tweaks this week, The Age reports. It’s likely any shift will involve masks in offices, as the state attempts to reinvigorate a depleted CBD. Hospitality and entertainment venue density limits are also under consideration.

Good morning to Australia’s latest unicorn. Human resources and payroll system Employment Hero has completed a $181 million funding round, rocketing its total valuation to some $1.25 billion, The Fin reports. Employment Hero also completed its first-ever acquisition — KeyPay, an Australian cloud payroll provider. Heady times for Australian tech leaders.

Revisiting Victorian density limits for a moment. Melbourne’s live entertainment sector is calling for updated rules or further financial support as artists and crowds stay home, The Age reports. The Curtin — a pub this author has enjoyed each time he’s visited — revealed its closure at the start of the week, with management citing density rules as a major factor. Millions of dollars in government support has already flowed to the sector, but publicans say it’s still tough to draw a crowd as Omicron fears linger.

Trades Hall Council is calling on unions to chip in to save one of the city's oldest pubs. The Curtin Hotel has been a favourite of politicians including former PM Bob Hawke, but there are fears it'll be knocked down for apartments. @elisabeth_moss9 #9News pic.twitter.com/iC97Z6vLSS — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 16, 2022

The global cryptocurrency market could pose a threat to international financial stability, the US Financial Stability Board found. In another telling report in The Fin, the board zeroed in on stablecoins, i.e. cryptocurrencies backed by real-world assets. Regulation is yet to catch up to the fast-evolving field, meaning a downturn could cause “disruptive runs on their reserves”. Given the interconnected nature of traditional and digital finance, things could get spicy, the board argues.

WA Premier Mark McGowan is standing firm on the state’s border rules. WA aims to boost its triple-vaccination rate before reopening to its eastern counterparts. As it stands, just over half the state has received a COVID-19 booster jab. “Dropping the border at this point in time will just mean we infect hundreds or thousands of new cases into Western Australia,” McGowan said Tuesday. The decision to keep the border shut forced Jetstar to cancel all flights departing Perth for months to come.

There is some promising news for the west, though. Australia’s competition watchdog yesterday permitted the nation’s largest freight and supermarket companies to work together, after storms knocked out a critical rail corridor connecting WA, the NT, and the rest of Australia. The rare interim authorisation is designed to let firms like Linfox, Toll, Coles and Woolworths pool knowledge and resources to alleviate supply shortages. However, some shelves are expected to remain empty for weeks to come.

Commercial investors are willing to splash $100 million in investment on Hunter Valley renewable energy projects, the NSW Government claims. The government said investors have expressed serious interest in 87 new green projects tabled for the region, which has traditionally served as a hotbed for coal-fired power generation. The state believes that combined, the projects have the capacity to deliver more than 100,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy a year, equivalent to that of 10 average coal power stations.

Shopify shares fell on the US market after the e-commerce titan suggested online sales could fall in the coming year. The Canadian juggernaut suggested 2022 revenue growth will fall below the 57% notched in 2021. A decline in global government stimulus payments is likely to stem the flow of easy money into online stores, the company suggested.

Inflation hedge, schminflation fedge: Cryptocurrency valuations are set to take a beating when the US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, a JPMorgan analyst says. “It’s still all fairy dust and very vulnerable to higher interest rates,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Insider.

BONUS ITEM

Thank you for enquiry about: OVERFLOWING TOILET. Unfortunately, only The Little Mermaid Club members have access to out-of-hours plumbing services at this time. Please wait until our Magical Kingdom Services department reopens on Friday, or top up your account with Elsa Tokens to access instant support.

Or so I imagine this playing out.

Disney is developing planned communities for fans who never want to leave its clutches https://t.co/UtUQy3Xonb pic.twitter.com/1IY99qCzs5 — The Verge (@verge) February 16, 2022