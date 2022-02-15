Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Hello.

That was quick. Only a few hours after The Australian Financial Review published commentary from Liberal MP Jason Falinski on inheritance taxes, Falinski distanced himself from that particular brand of tax reform. Labor seized on the report Tuesday, declaring the Coalition was pushing for ‘death taxes’ — an accusation not infrequently used against the Opposition itself. For now, it seems the topic remains politically radioactive, especially in the run-up to a federal election.

Never have, never will support an inheritance tax. And anyone who knows me knows that I am strongly in favour of lower taxes not higher taxes — Jason Falinski MP – For The Beaches (@JasonFalinskiMP) February 14, 2022

Median property values across regional Australia jumped 26.1% in the year to January 2022. That price growth outpaced the combined capital city growth of 21.3%. Those figures come by way of CoreLogic, and back up the harsh realities faced by buyers and renters outside of the nation’s capital cities. All eyes are on the impact of interest rate hikes, which the market expects to arrive later this year.

More property pressure, but this time for renters. SQM Research states residential vacancies hit a 16-year low last month, with pandemic-era market slack all but eliminated. “And worse for tenants, the weekly rental listings in February to date have fallen further for our two largest capital cities,” said Louis Christopher, SQM Research managing director.

Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged the royal sexually abused her when she was 17. Prince Andrew vehemently denied the accusation, and battled a lawsuit likely to detail his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Citing court documents filed in New York, 9 News reports the settlement includes a “substantial” but undisclosed donation to Giuffre’s charity. “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character,” the statement added.

The Australian Electoral Commission hopes voters won’t need to be fully vaccinated to cast their ballots at the Federal Election. Speaking before a Senate committee Tuesday night, AEC boss Tom Rogers said the authority won’t push for voters to be fully jabbed on the big day. However, the AEC will need to firm up the rules with the states, given varying health orders between each jurisdiction.

A Victorian business has been fined more than $10,000 for importing unapproved COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. 9 News reports the Therapeutic Goods Administration worked to seize 70,000 units at the border. Despite stock shortages, the medicines watchdog said imported tests must be listed on Australia’s official therapeutic goods registry.

The Nine papers are rifling through an intriguing trove of Uber documents. A 2021 NSW audit on the rideshare provider is still open, but its submissions hadn’t made headlines for a little while. That has changed, with The Sydney Morning Herald documents showing Uber allowed some drivers to work 61 days consecutively. An Uber spokesperson pointed to in-app features which advise drivers to take a break if they work six days in a row.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reportedly wait for the findings of an official investigation before deciding the fate of MP Alan Tudge. The senior Liberal stood down from his post as Education Minister last year after former media adviser Rachelle Miller levelled allegations of emotional and physical abuse — an accusation Tudge vehemently denies. The Age reports Morrison is holding out for that report, despite the Ten Network reporting Tudge’s position was all but untenable.

Apropos of nothing, Australia’s trust in government nosedived in 2021. Go figure. The Australian Financial review reports the Edelman Trust Barometer reveals falling trust in business, non-government organisations, and the media. The latter sector took one of the largest hits, falling into ‘distrust’ territory. We’ve got our work cut out for us, I guess.

Nothing says ‘boundless creative potential’ like JPMorgan opening a branch in Decentraland. As per Insider: “The bank’s Onyx lounge resides in Metajuku, a virtual version of Tokyo’s Harajuku shopping district. A tiger wanders the first floor, and a winding staircase leads to the second floor, where a person’s avatar can watch experts talk about the crypto market.” Wonderful.

BONUS ITEM

A compelling take on the glut of crypto ads which aired during the Super Bowl.

Celebrities starring in crypto ads should have to disclose if they were paid in crypto or in real money. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) February 14, 2022