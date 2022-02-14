Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Good morning, all and sundry.

Another day, another shift towards inheritance tax reform — this time from the Coalition. The Australian Financial Review reports MP Jason Falinski, who chairs a parliamentary economics committee, has voiced his support for shifting the tax burden from workers to “lazy capital”, i.e. inheritances and generational wealth. The current system serves to “tax the shit” out of successful workers, he added. His words, not mine. The Coalition has not flagged a tax review ahead of the upcoming federal election, but successive days of tax chatter suggests something is up.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison commemorated the 14-year anniversary of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s apology to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by championing the benefits of “forgiveness”. Forgiveness is harder to say than “sorry”, Morrison told Parliament on Monday, as he reflected on the government’s treatment of Indigenous Australia. That statement drew criticism from Marcia Langton, who served as assistant commissioner the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, The Age reports. And then there’s this, from the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria:

Our official* response to what Scott Morrison said today: *polite pic.twitter.com/DRsrdGvcV1 — First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria (@firstpeoplesvic) February 14, 2022

News from Australia’s freshest airline. The Sydney Morning Herald reports new low-cost carrier Bonza will kick off later this year with 25 routes across 16 destinations. However, Sydney has been shunned on its initial roster, with Melbourne taking precedence upon launch. Low fares and under-serviced locales are the name of the game, chief executive Tim Jordan told the paper.

Back to ground transport for a moment. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said he wants the state’s public transportation fleets to use locally-made vehicles. With his government facing the sting of faulty light rail vehicles, Perrottet revealed a $70 million contract for electric buses made in Western Sydney. Here’s more from the SMH on the NSW Liberal Party’s shifting tone on local manufacturing.

Buy now, pay later operators, including Afterpay’s EU branch Clearpay, will repay some late fees accrued by British customers. Following consultation with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Clearpay, Openpay, Laybuy, and Klarna agreed to cough up late fees applied to transactions which had been cancelled. The firms will also rewrite some of their user contracts, The Financial Review reports. The shake-up comes as British lawmakers conduct a deeper investigation into the booming sector.

Did you pay over the odds for roses on Valentine’s Day? Blame the international supply chain crunch. Speaking to Business Insider Australia, Melbourne wholesaler Tony Pavlou revealed the import cost for red roses tripled this year, largely due to a shortage of cargo space on commercial flights. Who would have thought the complex world of cross-border commerce could be so unromantic?

Speaking of: Australians lost an estimated $56 million last year to dating scams, according to the competition watchdog. The ACCC said it received more than 3,400 reports about dating and romance scams in 2021, including people concerned about family members caught up in scams. “It’s important to look out for friends or family members who are using online dating apps and talk about how to spot romance scams,” said ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard.

More than 150,000 people have signed a petition calling for free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. A petition led by unions and social services advocates ACOSS is calling on the Morrison government to make RATs free for all. The groups say workers and vulnerable Australians are being forced to choose between spending on at-home tests and other essentials.

Cranking up interest rates might not be enough to stall US inflation, one analysis suggests. With consumer prices skyrocketing, Business Insider’s Ben Winck argues that hiking the rate will do little to help the supply shortages and delays inflating the price of essential goods and services.

The most viable metaverse leader right now is… Roblox. That’s one takeaway from a new Bank of America analysis of the field. The firm is a “young tech giant” capable of delivering one of the only “fully fledged metaverse products on the market”, BofA’s note said.

BONUS ITEM

We’re all tired of NFT (and anti-NFT) proselytising, but this is a fascinating bit on how some Web3 adherents see themselves differently to other mega-millionaires.

I tried to unpack why the crypto/NFT community was so righteously enraged by @katienotopoulos naming the founders of the extremely successful Bored Ape Yacht club; what that says about the ideological underpinnings of web3; and where we go from here. https://t.co/tI1PeLAzj9 — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) February 14, 2022