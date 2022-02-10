Good morning, folks.

The Coalition has put its flagship religious discrimination bill on ice. Not even a day after five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to support amendments to the proposed legislation, which would have opened transgender school students to discrimination, the policies appear to be in limbo. Labor declared the decision not to push the divisive package through the Upper House as a major victory; speaking to The Age, one senior Liberal said the situation was “shambolic”.

New gender pay gap data has arrived. It’s not ideal. Women still earned $25,800 less than their male counterparts on average between 2020 and 2021, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency revealed Friday. In terms of total remuneration, the overall gender pay gap dropped 0.5% over the same period, but the pay gap actually grew for some 37% of employers. At the top end of the market, men are still twice as likely as women to earn $120,000 or above; women make up one in three board members, and just one in five CEOs.

US inflation rates hit 40-year highs overnight. The consumer price index now sits at 7.5%, the US Labor Department said, surpassing analyst expectations of a 7.3% annual inflation rate. The rising price of food and household goods led the charge. As noted by The Australian Financial Review, the decision will surely play into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans, with potential knock-on effects for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s own perspective.

Speaking of local interest rates: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will today face a grilling from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics. The session is slated to cover the central bank’s handling of its bond purchasing program and its decision to keep interest rates at historically low levels. The last time the RBA faced up to a parliamentary committee like this, assistant governor Luci Ellis admitted the best way for Australians to own a house was through their parents’ generosity. We’ll keep you posted in today’s developments.

ATAGI has shifted its language around COVID-19 vaccination. The nation’s immunisation advisory body yesterday said Australians over the age of 16 will be considered ‘overdue’ for a booster shot if six months pass since their second jab. Roll up those sleeves, Australia. That said, Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated international arrivals will still be considered fully vaccinated with just two jabs, making it easier for folks to roll in when hard border restrictions dissolve later this month.

Climate activists have called AGL’s plan to decommission a coal power plant in 2045 instead of 2048 a “next to meaningless” measure. Australia’s biggest power provider released its half-yearly report yesterday, outlining what managing director and CEO Graeme Hunt called “decisive action” to decarbonise its businesses. Included in the plan: The call to accelerate the closure of Loy Yang A by three years. That’s nowhere near fast enough, according to both the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility and Greenpeace.

SportsBet yesterday copped a record $3.7 million in financial penalties over spam messages directed at users who asked not to receive promotional communications. The fee comprises a $2.5 million fine for breaching anti-spam rules, and $1.2 million in repayments to gamblers who lost money after receiving those messages. However, anti-gambling advocates say that punishment doesn’t go far enough, considering the potential financial harms posed by such messages.

Australia’s cafe spending is still well below where it should be, ANZ data shows, despite the nation’s ostensible reopening. Transactions in coffee shops around the country are running at just 40% of pre-pandemic levels, signifying a reluctance to bliss out over brunch while the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is still running amok.

Flipping back to inflation, one more time. The global supply chain issues which have boosted consumer prices could ease in the second half of 2022, according to Søren Skou, CEO of shipping giant Maersk. “Right now the situation does not appear to get significantly better, we still see this search of demand we’ve had for quite a number of months now,” he told CNN. But the struggles could ease as COVID-19 infection rates fall and restrictions in the world’s ports start to ease.

The meme stock dream is over. That’s the word from JPMorgan, which this week announced retail investors no longer have the market stranglehold they did this time last year. “Equity baskets containing stocks popular with US retail investors are conveying a similar message of weakening retail impulse since the beginning of 2021,” the investment bank said. Reading between the lines, it seems the big dogs no longer see movements in GameStop share prices as headline news.

BONUS ITEM

“Shambolic”, you say?

EXC: Rising SA Liberal star James Stevens has struggled to explain how he fell asleep during a crucial vote on the Prime Minister's flagship religious Bill as his Coalition colleagues banged on his office door and urgently called security @theTiser #auspol https://t.co/CXXiDFANpJ — Gabriel Polychronis (@G_Polychronis) February 10, 2022