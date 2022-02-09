Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

The Coalition’s Religious Discrimination Bill passed in the Lower House early this morning after lengthy debate and a suite of amendments. The takeaway: Five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to side with independent MP Rebekha Sharkie, who pushed against legislation which would have enabled religious schools to discriminate against transgender students under the Sex Discrimination Act. Labor and the crossbench also voted for those LGBTQ+ safeguards. Both the Religious Discrimination Bill and amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act will now head to the Senate.

After a marathon battle, my amendment to help protect students from all forms of discrimination has been passed. Ultimately, I could not support the Religious Discrimination Act but I am proud to have played a small part in making bad legislation better. — Rebekha Sharkie MP (@MakeMayoMatter) February 9, 2022

The High Court has struck a blow against contractors who argue the nature of their work makes them employees. In a significant ruling handed down Wednesday, the High Court unanimously argued two truck drivers who worked for a single company for 40 years were not employees, and therefore not eligible for entitlements like a minimum wage or superannuation. The ruling cuts against recent legal arguments that the lived reality of a contract is more relevant than its wording. As pointed out by The Australian Financial Review, the decision is a blow to those who claim gig economy providers ought to consider their workforce as employees.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top dog has urged the Reserve Bank to go easy on rate hikes. Speaking to The Fin, CommBank CEO Matt Comyn said the central bank ought to slowly lift rates from 0.10%, given the potential for more significant hikes to unsettle housing prices. Mortgage serviceability will remain in-tact if rates lift slowly, he added. The CBA predicts the first rate hike will occur in August this year.

Australia’s intelligence apparatus says it intercepted a “foreign interference plot” to influence an election. In his annual rundown of security threats, ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess yesterday said the nation’s spooks interrupted a plot involving a wealthy “puppeteer” attempting to meddle in Australia’s political scene on behalf of a foreign power. The plan was foiled, Burgess said.

Expect to wait a little longer before you can find a qualified tradie. That’s the position of the Housing Industry Association, which told Domain the explosion in new construction commencements over the last year will likely keep skilled workers tied up for a while to come. Some workers are still hustling to get projects delayed in 2020 and 2021 back on track, the organisation said.

Australian ‘smart receipt’ start-up Slyp has completed a $25 million Series A funding round. Slyp’s core functionality enables receipts to be shared directly into a customer’s banking app in near real-time. With e-commerce on the rise, the firm believes consumers and their banks will appreciate the ability to integrate warranty information and merchant websites with their digital payment slips.

TikTok is winning the war for Australia’s attention. In a new report, Hootsuite and We Are Social found Australian TikTok users spent 40% more time on the short video app in 2021 than the year prior. Social media ad spending is also on the rise. Elsewhere, time spent on Facebook actually went down, suggesting a new era of social media dominance may be starting.

Remember yesterday’s news that YouTube competitor Rumble offered Joe Rogan a fat paycheque for his infamous podcast? Well, Rogan said he’s staying put — for now. During a fan Q&A session this week, Rogan said “Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens.” Another development in the adventures of one of the world’s most notable disseminators of COVID-19 misinformation.

Bitcoin is not an inflation hedge, the Bank of America says. As inflationary fears loom, investors may consider the artificially scarce digital commodity to amount to virtual gold. That’s a false belief, the bank said this week, given the correlations between Bitcoin’s value and changes in the traditional equities market.

Speaking of digital assets with astronomical prices, have a peek at the best-selling NFT collections over the past week. More to the point: If you’re still wondering what the hell a ‘Bored Ape’ is, consider this a place to start.

