Good morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly secured party room backing for a religious discrimination bill which would leave transgender school students vulnerable to expulsion. The Age reports the bulk of the Coalition will support the proposed legislation, which would allow faith-based schools to punish trans children on religious grounds. However, Liberal MP Bridget Archer indicated she would not support the bill, saying she was “horrified” by the clause. Labor is yet to indicate its final position on the bill. But speaking before Parliament, Shadow Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones drew on his own family’s experiences to criticise the bill in its current form.

I spoke on the Morrison Government's religious discrimination bill and the message we want to send our kids. (1/2) #auspol pic.twitter.com/7FOW2XEJKj — Stephen Jones MP (@StephenJonesMP) February 8, 2022

US President Joe Biden has welcomed plans from Australian electric vehicle charger manufacturer Tritium to build a production centre in Tennessee. The company said the new plant will focus on fast chargers, and will create around 500 jobs in the state. “We’re seeing the beginnings of an American manufacturing comeback,” Biden said, per The Washington Post. “This is not hyperbole.”

Commonwealth Bank has revealed a cash net profit after tax of $4.75 billion for the second half of 2021. In its half-yearly update, CBA today claimed a 23% net profit uptick from the first half of the year. However, loan yields fell, with borrowers looking to lock in low fixed-rate mortgages ahead of expected interest rate hikes.

Young Australians have undoubtedly suffered through the pandemic. But CBA also believes Gen Z spenders are most likely to spend their accumulated COVID-era savings as restrictions ease. While older Australians recorded the biggest overall increase to their savings, younger Australians saved more as a percentage of their prior stash. Gareth Aird, the bank’s chief of Australian economics, told The Australian Financial Review their spending will “be a significant tailwind on the economy in 2022”.

Building the tech skills of Australian workers could recoup some of the GDP lost through the pandemic, according to RMIT Online and Deloitte Access Economics. In a new report, they claim upskilling workers is a viable method to claw back some of the productivity erased by the pandemic. “Reverting to pre-pandemic trends isn’t enough” to get Australia back on track, the authors state.

Another one from the skills beat. Experts say more needs to be done to expand vocational education and training geared toward emerging industries. The future of work is rapidly becoming the present, said Peter Hurley, a higher education researcher from the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University. “Young people are going to university and doing apprenticeships in record numbers but there is a need for other high quality options,” he said.

Travel stocks rebounded this week as Australia prepared to erase its hard border restrictions. Per The Fin, shares in Webjet, Flight Centre and Qantas all rose Monday. Tourism is likely years a way from a full recovery, some industry leaders say, but the share market rise will surely provide some encouragement.

Three women who accused a man of scamming them out of millions of dollars in the so-called ‘Tinder Swindler’ scheme have established a GoFundMe. Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm, whose accusations are documented in a new Netflix show, have raised the equivalent of $AU75,000 so far. You can read the accused’s response to the documentary here.

US regulators say there’s an “urgency” around the regulation of stablecoins. Those assets — blockchain-based tokens whose value is pegged to real world currency — are gaining prominence worldwide. However, with little regulatory oversight, those projects effectively exist in the Wild West. “Regulatory gaps exist regarding certain prudential risks,” said Nellie Liang, under secretary of the Treasury for domestic finance.

We’ve reported on the phenomenon of tech workers abandoning yesterday’s tech juggernauts for crypto and Web3 projects. Well, here’s a similar take from US recruiters, who claim Silicon Valley giants just ain’t what they used to be. “We are unquestionably seeing some of the best and brightest of Silicon Valley, or tech, move over to crypto,” said Scott Fletcher of Intersection Growth Partners.

BONUS ITEM

Meet the rapper Razzlekhan, aka Heather Morgan. The US Justice Department on Tuesday accused Morgan, along with her husband, entrepreneur Ilya Lichtenstein, of conspiring to launder 119,754 stolen Bitcoin. At current values, that’s the equivalent of some $AU7.4 billion. Weird AF.