Australia’s border is reopening. After nearly two years of harsh pandemic-era restrictions, Australia’s international border will reopen to double-vaccinated visa holders on February 21. Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the news at a Monday press conference, declaring the move will allow “as much normality as we can achieve”. Australia’s international border was already open to some students, working holiday makers, and regional neighbours, but the shift is set to reinvigorate the nation’s hard-hit tourism industry and alleviate what some employers describe as a dire skills shortage.

As the tourism operators celebrate, industry leaders say it could take years for the sector to fully recover. Speaking to The Australian Financial Review, Margy Osmond, chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, said “I don’t know whether we will get back to pre-COVID levels”. The sector is still haemorrhaging some $4 billion a month compared to pre-pandemic income levels, she said. The domestic aviation sector, which shrunk in response to reduced demand, will also take some time to regain its full strength.

Families will reunite and Australia's tourist destinations will thrive once again, with our international border to come crashing down in less than a fortnight. Thoughts? #9Today pic.twitter.com/mtpGT4fXri — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 7, 2022

The federal government will reportedly choose not to boost immigration rates. Citing sources with knowledge of government discussions, The Fin states there will be no push to ‘make up’ for the migration lost over two years of closed borders. That ties in with Morrison’s intention to drive down unemployment to levels not seen in decades, with the jobless rate at least partially linked to a lack of international migration.

The Federal Court has dealt Facebook a blow in its legal stoush with Australia’s privacy watchdog. To recap: The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner initiated Federal Court action against Facebook in 2020, alleging it breached the privacy of Australian users during the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook argued it couldn’t be challenged through Australia’s legal system as it technically does not do business in Australia. A judge disagreed, but Facebook again disputed the ruling. On Monday, the full bench of the Federal Court found that yes, Facebook does do business here. That’s a lot of back and forwards, granted, but the potential consequences are significant.

Australian streaming service Stan has bolstered its TV and movie lineup by extending its partnership with MGM Studios. The partnership means the ‘Bond’ franchise, among others, will remain available to local viewers. The Stan deal coincided with another big-time media announcement from Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, who said the federal government will provide ABC and multicultural broadcaster SBS $4.2 billion in total over the next three years. (For the record, Stan is owned by Nine Entertainment, which also publishes Business Insider Australia.)

Australia could foster a successful electric vehicle manufacturing industry, according to a new Centre of Future Work report. The paper, published Tuesday and obtained by The Age, suggests the nation could offer tax incentives to large multi-nationals, enticing them to build manufacturing capacity on-shore. Australia’s large natural reserves of critical minerals don’t hurt either, the report adds. As someone born and raised near the old Holden plant in Adelaide’s north, I can think of at least one car-making centre worth considering…

Victoria’s spending data differs wildly between the city and regional areas. Those are the conclusions drawn by fresh data from NAB, which found spending in the regions surged beyond pre-pandemic levels in January. However, spending in the CBD remains suppressed, likely as a result of lingering pandemic fears. Per The Age, spending in the city fell 4% from January 2019 levels.

The crypto market won’t let sleeping dogs lie. The value of Shiba Inu rocketed by 51% in a 24-hour span on Monday, CoinMarketCap data showed, defying broader bearish sentiment among crypto investors. Heady times for an obvious meme coin. It’s not all puppies and rainbows, though. Daniel Polotsky, founder and chief advisor of CoinFlip, a network of bitcoin ATMs, advised holders to accept the inherent volatility of such speculative assets.

Rumble, which bills itself as a no-holds-barred YouTube competitor, offered podcaster Joe Rogan the equivalent of $AU140 million to host his series. Rogan has come under fire for airing COVID-19 misinformation, his repeated use of racial slurs, and his mega-sized Spotify distribution deal. With Spotify facing opprobrium for championing Rogan, Rumble CEO Chris Pvalovski threw his hat in the ring. Shares in CF Acquisition IV SPAC, the firm which agreed to merge with Rumble last year, spiked in value after Pvalovski’s claim.

On the same note: As Australia deals with the Convoy to Canberra, Canada is facing its own parade of anti-vax mandate truckers. After GoFundMe froze funds raised for the demonstration, a Christian crowdfunding competitor has reportedly garnered the equivalent of $AU5.6 million for the campaign. GoFundMe initially froze the funds due to “police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” the platform said.

BONUS ITEM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on Monday to discuss the massing of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border. Aside from the contents of their discussion, it’s good to know there’s a physical table bridging Moscow and Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks at the Kremlin that he aimed to avoid war and build trust https://t.co/KG0Vbc7t8L pic.twitter.com/JvDBviUr9l — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2022