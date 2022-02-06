Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Good morning!

It’s time for government to slam the money taps shut. That’s the overall message from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who will today tell the Australian Industry Group that Commonwealth financial support ought to wind down. As the economy reaches red-hot temperatures, buoyed by falling unemployment and spiking inflation, Frydenberg appears to be handing responsibility for the economy back to industry. The Australian Financial Review has the lowdown on his speech, which highlights the Coalition’s vibe going into the election. Despite that focus on lower government spending, Frydenberg will likely reveal a partial surrender on COVID-19 rapid antigen test funding, saying they will become tax deductible.

Elsewhere in election land: The Greens are bargaining with Labor over the possibility of a hung Parliament. The Age reports The Greens are operating on the assumption Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Co. will lose out come May, allowing Labor to deal with the minor parties. If the Coalition fails to form government, Greens leader Adam Bandt will reportedly ask Labor to stall new coal, gas and oil developments for six months. Previously, Labor has turned down the possibility of a Greens climate deal; Labor has also indicated it will let the market decide when existing coal power plants go offline.

Google and Facebook have slammed the possibility of an Australian-style media bargaining code being enforced in the US. The Age reports the US Copyright Office is investigating the nation’s media rules, leading those internet giants to vehemently oppose laws which could compel them to bargain with US digital publishers over the value of their content. It’s interesting to watch this play out again, almost a year after Google threatened to withdraw Search in Australia and Facebook temporarily axed news on its local platform.

Commonwealth Bank has acquired a 20% stake in Brisbane’s Paypa Plane, a startup focused on the New Payments Platform’s Payto functionality. In short, Payto is billed as a way for consumers and businesses to manage digital payments without leaning on the functionality of Visa or Mastercard. Think along the lines of turbocharged direct debit. The value of CBA’s stake was not disclosed, The Australian Financial Review reports.

It’s not the only startup CBA has backed in recent days. Late last week, the bank’s x15ventures investment vehicle joined other investors for a $31 million stake in OwnHome — a company which is betting big on a ‘rent-to-own’ model for real estate. With the investment, it appears at least one bank is preparing for a future (or present) where traditional home ownership becomes untenable for Australians locked out of the market.

But you might be able to buy a home on Ramsey Street, after the UK’s Channel 5 decided to stop broadcasting Aussie soap ‘Neighbours’. The show was largely supported by that broadcast deal, and ‘Neighbours’ was a mainstay of the British TV diet for years. Streaming changed all of that. Local backer Network Ten said it wants to carry on with the show if it finds another production partner, but it’s no sure thing.

Nearly half of Australians under 25 are enrolled in uni, new data shows, but the education sector fears too many jobs have been carved from tertiary institutions. Workplace representatives say educators are being exploited by insecure contacts amid huge demand for classes. “An influx of students should translate into more quality, secure jobs for higher education staff but the reality is, 35,000 jobs at public universities were lost last year,” said Alison Barnes, national president of the National Tertiary Education Union.

A new social media platform aimed at women in the creator space has launched with a $3.6 million seed round. Sunroom, led by Michelle Battersby from Bumble Australia and former head of design at Hinge, Lucy Mort, aims to follow the subscription model championed by other platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans. Its founders say Sunroom will offer users a more equitable way to earn an income, unlike established platforms with restrictive rules on certain kinds of sexual wellness and body positivity content.

I struggle to reconcile the idea of artificial scarcity with the do-anything, build-anything ethos of the metaverse. Why pay for something in a boundless digital realm when you could theoretically craft something for free anyway? Regardless, here’s a story on Portion, a US-based firm which dropped $1.7 million on virtual real estate in January. Portion CEO and founder Jason Rosenstein told Insider the Decentraland purchase amounted to “digital gentrification”. Very cool.

Here’s the sharp edge of the global chip shortage. Automaker Ford has revealed it will cut or suspend production across at least eight plants in the Americas due to supply shortfall. Another casualty of capital-S Supply Chain Issues.

BONUS ITEM

Just a delightful story on how one Casio employee unintentionally changed reggae music forever.