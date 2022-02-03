Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest has filed criminal charges against Facebook in Australia over crypto scams — a move his team says is a world first. Photo: Getty Images

Good morning all,

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, Australia’s favourite billionaire mining magnate, launched criminal charges against Facebook yesterday. According to Forrest’s team, Facebook is alleged to have been criminally reckless by not taking “sufficient steps” to prevent criminals using his image, or those of other celebrities, in a bid to swindle “everyday Australians”. It’s a last-ditch effort to reach Zuckerberg for Forrest, who pleaded with the CEO to address the concerns in an open letter way back in 2019.

A shaky start to the year for Spotify has just gone from bad to worse. As the streaming platform’s chief executive Daniel Ek faces a fistful of backlash over accusations that Spotify is helping spread vaccine misinformation by way of the world’s most popular podcast, the company’s net worth has taken a dive of $US1 billion — about $AU1.4 billion — so far in 2022. And so the “we aren’t a publisher, just a platform” defence continues.

Spotify isn’t alone, either. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is tipped to suffer a record-breaking sharemarket wipeout today as well. Overnight, Australian time, Meta shares tumbled 27% in an eye-watering $322 billion rout that could set a new record for Wall Street’s largest-ever single day fall. Zuckerberg reportedly told staff that if he was seen crying it wasn’t because his life’s work was falling apart, but instead the result of a scratched cornea. They should focus on video, he said, in an effort to lighten the mood.

Major Australian employers are losing the battle for tech talent because they won’t consider applicants without a degree, a young tech leader says. While global powerhouses like Google are open to applicants without computer science degrees, “Australia’s big employers are not taking the seemingly ‘risky’ step forward to hire talent without a university degree,” says Lambros Photios, the Sydney-based founder of software developer Station Five. Young talent is heading to crypto and the world of startups as a result.

A raft of new social housing proposals are being criticised for being too ambitious — and not ambitious enough. Two recent social housing proposals, one in NSW and another in QLD, have each come under scrutiny amid a housing crisis that has both locked a new generation out of the market and pushed renters onto the streets. The culmination of local, state and federal housing proposals that have been tabled across the country round out a year that saw Australian property prices increase by 22% in 12 months and a sea change of movers flood to regional areas amid lockdowns.

Here’s an interesting one: Consumer advocates have renewed calls for the government to overhaul credit laws, as proptech players like Tenanting run riot in inner city rental markets. Tenanting advertises that it will pay rent on an individual’s behalf “instantly” with the user repaying it over four instalments with the addition of a 5% fee. Financial Counselling Australia (FCA) has taken aim at the company, calling it “yet another alarming example of a fintech company taking advantage of loopholes in the credit laws”.

Venture capitalists are falling over each other to get into Web3 early. AirTree is one of them, and it has $50 million to pour into the space. According to AirTree partner John Henderson, the fund emerges only as a natural next step for the firm, which he says has been tracking the crypto ecosystem since 2013. “Until early 2020, we didn’t feel that crypto was investible for an institutional fund like ours. We experimented personally — snagged a few whitelists, sh1posted about VCs in discord chats, and got rekt plenty — the best way to learn is to do,” Henderson said.

Shocker: GameStop is launching an NFT marketplace for gamers to ride the boom in digital collectibles. The video game retailer will use the liquidity platform Immutable X, a layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs, on the ethereum blockchain later this year. The integration will allow all of the projects built on Immutable X to be featured on GameStop’s marketplace. Existing partners of Immutable X include TikTok, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Ember Sword, and Playco, among others.

As Meta shares sink, so too have those which depend on it (or its vision). Metaverse stocks like Roblox, Matterport and Nvidia got a reality check after Facebook-owner Meta reported a massive loss in its Web3 business. Roblox, a video game for building digital worlds, fell as much as 9% Thursday to $US60.17 ($AU85), adding to an approximate 38% dip so far this year. The slump set shares below their opening price of $US64.50 ($AU91) nearly a year ago when the company went public via a direct listing.

Veteran fund manager Tom Russo says volatile stocks are testing investors — and Warren Buffett may have bought the dip. Russo is the managing member of Gardner Russo & Quinn, an investment manager with about $US15 ($AU21) billion of assets. He told Insider the swings in share prices over the past few weeks were as violent as any he’s seen in three decades of investing. Microsoft stock, which fell as much as 5.5% on January 24 before ending the day up 2.4%, was “bouncing like a cork on a rough sea,” he said.

BONUS ITEM

A good thread on crypto colonialism.

My research on Pacific Blockchain has looked at how discourses of indigeneity are deployed by blockchain speculators. In Palau's launch of blockchain digital residency, president Surangel Whipps Jr. compared VC Tim Draper to the original Pacific Seafarers of 4,000 years ago pic.twitter.com/UcP4kCK7dW — Mr Skalastiks ???? (@OJutel) February 2, 2022