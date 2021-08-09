Good morning all.

A long-awaited new IPCC report on climate change landed yesterday, and it makes for some grim reading. In the Paris climate agreement, world leaders agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — but this report suggests Earth will warm by at least that much by 2040 regardless of what we do. For every half-a-degree of warming, the frequency and intensity of heat waves and drought increase. Some of the climate effects on oceans and ice will last millennia, the report states.

NSW’s Byron Bay region entered lockdown today, which is set to last a week. A COVID-positive man from Sydney, who is now in hospital, visited Byron last month. NSW recorded 283 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, of which at leat 64 were infectious in the community. Almost 350 coronavirus patients are in NSW hospitals.

Manwhile, regional Victoria has been released from lockdown, though home visits are still restricted. It’s looking fairly likely Melbourne’s lockdown will extend beyond this week, though. “We’re still chasing [these outbreaks] very hard,” Premier Daniel Andrews said at a presser yesterday arvo. “We’re not out in front of this yet, I think we’re running alongside it, but we’re not yet in front of this particular outbreak.” The state recorded 20 new local cases this morning.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received provisional approval in Australia. It is the fourth vaccine approved for use in Australia, and the second mRNA vaccine after Pfizer’s shot. (Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has received similar approval but is not likely to be acquired and rolled out.) 10 million doses are set to arrive in Australia before the end of the year.

Some commentators believe a return of foreign investment could help buoy Australian property prices further. Despite a 12-month resurgence, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne have experienced ‘middle of the pack’ growth compared to other global cities, according to analysis from Asian real estate platform Juwai IQI. As borders reopen and international students return, many foreign investors may be looking to buy quickly.

Greater Sydney construction sites will soon reopen at up to 50% capacity, but it could be weeks before hard-hit firms feel the benefits. “The ramp up period compared to the shutdown period is about two to three times [longer],” Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW CEO Steve Mann said. It may take some time for south-west Sydney’s construction workforce to reach the state’s new vaccine thresholds, he added.

Australian business groups have called on the government to assume responsibility for enforcing mandatory vaccination requirements for certain industries, arguing companies should not have to manage enforcement. The call by the Business Council of Australia comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would not be involved in mandating vaccinations. The private sector has already begun to organise vaccination programs for employees.

A new federal program which launched yesterday will provide government support to Australian musicians with opportunities to perform overseas. Since the pandemic began, artists have reported lost income of $84 million due to cancelled gigs. The $1.2 million package will cover costs around hotel quarantine, international flights and visas.

Emergency funds are Australia’s top savings goal in 2021, overtaking international holidays, according to digital bank Ubank. In new research, Ubank found saving priorities have shifted after a year of closes borders and COVID-19 lockdowns. But the same research found social media had a “really positive” impact on spending habits, CEO Philippa Watson said.

Just in this morning: Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has sued Prince Andrew. Roberts Giuffre is accusing the royal of sexual assault at Epstein’s mansion when she was 17 years old. The suit was filed in New York and seeks damages for battery and emotional distress.

