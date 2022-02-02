Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Happy Thursday.

For the first time since COVID-19 kicked off, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe revealed the central bank could lift the cash rate in 2022. Speaking before the National Press Club on Wednesday, Lowe said it’s “plausible” the RBA could deviate from its central scenario, which predicts rate hikes no sooner than 2024. Nevertheless, traders and economists have criticised the RBA for remaining dovish as inflationary pressure builds.

Australian success story Canva has acquired the UK data visualisation studio Flourish, The Australian Financial Review reports. The value of the deal was not publicly disclosed. However, the Fin suggested the deal forms a major part of Canva’s plan to form a dedicated London office and expand its European presence. Here’s a jaunty video showing how Flourish can make compelling visualisations… out of COVID-19 statistics.

With the new Omicron variant contributing to new restrictions across the globe, we took a look at previous waves of variants to see the different trajectories.????



We used a grid of area charts in our “Line, bar, pie” template to visualize the variant data compiled by @firefoxx66. pic.twitter.com/FmreJ41hc3 — Flourish (@f_l_o_u_r_i_s_h) December 10, 2021

We love a moral hazard argument, don’t we folks? The Nine papers today report Australia’s biggest banks argued against regulation which would push them to recoup depositors who fall victim to online scams. Australian Securities and Investment Commission documents obtained by The Age suggest big banks effectively argued that providing cash to scam victims may encourage them to take less care with their finances, as they’d know the banks would have their back if things went pear-shaped. It’s a bold take, given the massive increase in online scams over the past few years.

Afterpay to Block is a done deal, and Nick Molnar wasted no time before celebrating access to Square’s vast network of e-commerce merchants. Now they’re both under the same corporate banner, Square Online offers full Afterpay integration. For a limited time, Square Online sellers will also receive cut-price access to Afterpay’s buy now, pay later functionality. “Delivering this opportunity right on the heels of close is a huge testament to drive and momentum our two teams have already found in working together,” Afterpay co-founder Molnar said Wednesday.

Inner-city offices might be on the comeback trail. That’s the view of the Property Council of Australia, a peak industry body representing commercial realtors, which today revealed demand bounced back in the final six months of the year. That said, inner-city vacancies remain way above average levels, due to a fresh influx of new office spaces hitting the market — and the pandemic trepidation which continues to fuel the remote work transition. Catch the full report in The Age.

Brisbane e-commerce startup Instant this week scored $2.2 million in pre-seed funding. The project aims to streamline the online shopping experience by offering standardised carts. Blackbird was keen, leading what turned out to be a record-breaking funding round for pre-seed funding. Also of note: Instant’s founders are still teenagers.

NSW has committed $171 million toward electric vehicle infrastructure in the state. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the funding boost will go towards fast-charging infrastructure across the state, built in partnership with the business sector. After a long slog from activists and advocates, policy settings are shifting towards electric vehicles; sales of new electric vehicles in Australia tripled in the past 12 months after years of sluggish growth.

More good news for EV enthusiasts. Per The Australian Financial Review, the renewable energy and EV-charging firm Bell Resources claims EV driving range will be equal to that of internal combustion vehicles by 2024. Beyond price pains, a lack of charging infrastructure and range concerns have kept Australian motorists from electric vehicles. Given the promise of new chargers and more efficient vehicles, EVs may become dominant on Australian roads sooner than many critics think.

Grim news from the States, where an increasing proportion of it’s obvious why politicians won’t pass a law barring them from owning stocks. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the majority of members of Congress holding and trading and individual stock,” she said. “I don’t know the actual numbers, but it is a very large degree.” The debate over disclosure rages in the States, with pollies like Ocasio-Cortez calling for lawmakers not to hold stocks when they have access to information average traders might not.

BONUS ITEM

Some handy rapid antigen test tips from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, so you can perfect your next DIY nose-swab.

It is important that you do not eat, drink, smoke, brush your teeth or chew gum for 10-30 minutes (refer to the instructions provided) before collecting saliva for a rapid antigen test as it may produce an incorrect result. Find out more: https://t.co/5ZE60WvvR1 pic.twitter.com/Xm87Lo7m20 — TGA Australia (@TGAgovau) February 2, 2022