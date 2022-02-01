Rohan Thomson/Getty Images)

Good morning, and welcome to 2/2/22.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government will target an unemployment rate of under 4% by the end of the year. The statement suggests the Coalition will claim ownership of Australia’s economic recovery ahead of the pending federal election. Speaking at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Morrison said his government will chase unemployment rates not seen for half a century. Unemployment hit just 4.2% in January, the lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis, with employers seeking to fill jobs left vacant by closed border policies and strengthening demand.

Rock-bottom unemployment rates remain a key target for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), too. But the rate still isn’t low enough to trigger an interest rate hike. The RBA on Tuesday confirmed the underlying cash rate will remain at just 0.10% for the time being, cutting against analyst expectations. “High numbers of job vacancies suggest further gains in employment over the months ahead,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said. He’s expected to outline the central bank’s full thought process today.

Almost one in three women working for Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto have experienced sexual harassment on the job, according to a harrowing new report. Rio Tinto handed down the results of an independent investigation on Tuesday, revealing “systemic” bullying and sexism. Twenty-one women told the investigation they had been raped or faced attempted rape in the last five years. A large number of workers also experienced racism on the job, the report said. “The findings of this report are deeply disturbing to me and should be to everyone who reads them,” said Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm. The company is determined to “make positive and lasting change”, he added.

Back to the jobs market for a moment. The Australian Financial Review reports accounting firms are now paying employees well over the odds to secure their talents, thanks to staff shortages. Some of those deficits appear to be self-fulfilling, with workers leaving the field over growing hours and gruelling workloads. It’s a problem which shows no immediate signs of rectification.

Global tech worker salaries are increasing by up to 30%, with counter-offers up a similar percentage. Those are the most recent findings from recruitment firm Talent, which found data scientists and architects are in particularly sweet positions to negotiate their salary. Unsurprisingly, remote work inclusions are now non-negotiable for many tech workers.

The aged care sector is also copping it. Morrison yesterday pledged cash bonuses of $800 to eligible workers in the sector, which has been absolutely rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, long hours, and no sign of relief. Political detractors and social service advocates said the promise overlooks the problems plaguing the industry.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) revealed it has received more than 4,000 reports of COVID-19 rapid antigen test price-gouging since the end of last year. Those tests still remain in relatively short supply. The ACCC has now asked more than 50 suppliers, major retailers and pharmacy chains to explain their costs, current pricing, and stock availability, and warned they must be able to “substantiate any claims made to consumers about the reasons for higher prices”.

Inflation fears? Never heard of ’em. That’s one takeaway from eToro’s latest survey of investor sentiment. Some 31% of respondents who plan to invest in 2022 told the trading platform they will invest even more than they did in 2021. While the end of ultra-lax monetary policy is likely coming to an end, taking some of the heat out of investor sentiment, eToro managing director Robert Francis claimed “more Aussies than ever” will consider investing in the year to come.

Elsewhere, a Bloomberg analysis found the world’s biggest ETF, the S&P 500 ETF Trust, experienced some $10 billion in outflows on Monday alone. That capped off the US market’s January sell-off, which was largely due to the Federal Reserve signalling its plans to crank up interest rates to ease inflation. Local retail traders may be dead keen to pile into the market, but some American traders appear to be taking the bearish view.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady is finally retiring from the sport to focus on his true passion: Minting NFTs. I’m glad he’s found his calling.

BONUS ITEM

Frustrated by the rigmarole of finding a new place to live, Australian comedian and prospective renter Tom Cashman recently asked his real estate agent to provide a ‘landlord reference’ — essentially, proof from a prior tenant that the landlord was a reliable property provider. It went as well as you’d expect.

Update on my request for a Landlord Reference. You can probably guess how it went. pic.twitter.com/I12OkWyEVe — Tom Cashman (@_tomcashman) February 1, 2022