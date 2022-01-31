Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Good morning, and Gong Xi Fa Cai.

It’s rates day, baby. All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will today reveal its latest monetary policy settings — and its plans for the underlying cash rate. Analysts expect the central bank will lift the rate from 0.10%, with inflationary pressures and low unemployment serving as proof of the economy’s rebound. The RBA might see things differently, potentially sticking to its long-running plan to suppress rates for another couple of years. The decision arrives at 2.30pm AEDT. The RBA’s quantitive easing program is also slated to cease, with the central bank slowing its acquisition of government debt.

Regular homebuyers could lose out on tens of thousands of dollars in borrowing power if projected rate increases come into effect. That’s the word from financial comparison site Canstar. Using a Westpac prediction that the cash rate will hit 1.75% in 2024, Canstar’s calculations suggest single Australians earning the median income of $77,900 could see their borrowing power dip from $459,000 to $388,000. Current variable rate mortgage holders can expect to fork out more each month in repayments, too.

As Australian borrowers and lenders wait for that cash rate decision, the OECD has warned New Zealand to address its own “overheating” economy. In a new report, the global organisation urged the nation to curb its generous pandemic-era fiscal policies. The OECD also said the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was on the right track by raising its own interest rates. That said, the report noted higher rates and tighter prudential policies could hammer house prices, leading to lower consumption. Interesting times for our neighbours. Luckily for us, Australian housing prices can only ever go up.

And over in the States, some analysts now expect the Federal Reserve to crank up the interest rate every chance they get in 2022. The Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, said Wednesday that the central bank is “of a mind” to lift rates from March. If those hikes are in line with lender expectations, borrowing could become a lot pricier very soon. The era of easy money may be coming to a sharp conclusion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reportedly announce $2 billion in government funding towards research and development schemes in priority industries. The Australian Financial Review reports Morrison will today use his National Press Club address to pledge that cash towards innovations in “critical” minerals, clean energy, and the space industry, among others. The funding will help projects in developmental limbo due to uncertainty over commercial returns, he will say.

It’s the Lunar New Year, a period of celebration across China and the world. Those festivities usually slow down Chinese exports, Australian business leaders say. But this year, COVID-19-related staff shortages are playing a much bigger role. “There’s a lot of delays that are [occurring] onshore through the actual labour shortages and positive infections that we haven’t seen before or not to this extent,” said Jackson Meyer, chief executive of Australian freight forwarding company Verus Global.

Some 300,000 Australian fossil fuel jobs could be wiped through declining international demand for carbon-emitting fuels, new modelling predicts. The Centre for Policy Development on Monday suggested those job losses would be absorbed nationwide through to 2050. However, the drop-off in jobs could impact regional centres currently reliant on fossil fuel production. Another signifier that any green transition will require a just jobs transition, too.

On that note: Hydrogen fuel cell and heavy vehicle manufacturer Hyzon announced it will set up a national headquarters in Melbourne. The manufacturing site comes in partnership with RACV, which will acquire and trial four hydrogen-powered trucks by the year’s end. American-based Hyzon said the HQ will create in excess of 100 local jobs.

The Fair Work Commission last week announced Menulog riders can be classified as employees under an existing industry award. However, the food delivery platform and unions are at odds over the decision. Menulog said it continues to seek a “new modern industry award, fit-for-purpose for the on demand food delivery industry”. The decision outlines tensions between new business models and old-fashioned employee protections, even when companies say they want to move away from the contractor model.

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe froze some $170,000 in funds raised in support of the anti-vaccine protests plaguing Canberra. Per The Age, campaign organiser ‘Ironbark Thunderbolt’ said the funds would be transferred to a Western Australian truck driver to support his epic journey to the ACT. GoFundMe now says it needs further details on how those donations will be distributed before allowing those funds to flow.

Remember the Australian Open’s NFT project? The digital asset corresponding to Rafael Nadal’s tournament-winning shot has skyrocketed in value, with offers surpassing more than $4,200. The asset was originally minted at a value closer to $254.

BONUS ITEM

