Hello! Welcome to this morning’s newsletter.

Voter support for the Coalition has cratered, according to the latest NewsPoll. New survey data, released Monday, shows the Federal Opposition now leads 56-44 on a two-party preferred basis. Support for the incumbent government fell from last month’s results, which showed Labor ahead 53-47. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s net satisfaction rating now sits at -19 points, after a month defined by Omicron fears and rapid antigen test shortages.

New South Wales revealed a new billion-dollar support package for businesses impacted by the Omicron variant. Speaking on Sunday, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the new cash splash will allow eligible businesses to claim up to 20% of their payroll. Payments will max out at $5,000 per week, Nine reports. Simultaneously, the state government plans to reimburse commercial landlords who granted rent relief, and expand its live performance rescue package.

Kean also vented his frustration at Canberra for refusing to chip in for the new package. However, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg maintains the household savings buffer accumulated over the past few years will be enough to power the latest phase of the COVID-19 recovery. “We welcome NSW making this contribution, but we recognise the Federal Government has done the bulk of the heavy lifting when it comes to the economic support rolled out across the country,” Frydenberg said this morning.

Support for the coalition has fallen to the lowest level in more than three years. #9Today pic.twitter.com/RjYttrFGIf — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 30, 2022

It could take five years for Brisbane’s international air traffic to stage a full recovery, according to Brisbane airport boss Gert-Jan de Graaff. Speaking to The Age, de Graaff said international carriers have assigned plans and staff to other countries with open borders, meaning Australia may struggle to catch up. Only visitors from a select few nations, and a limited number of visa holders, are allowed to enter the country.

Electric car sales exploded over the past 12 months, new data reveals. The Nine papers report Australian drivers bought more than 24,000 of things since last January, taking advantage of new rebates and increasing market variety. Tesla was the top-selling manufacturer, but players like MG, Hyundai, and Nissan also made the list.

The new BA.2 strain of Omicron-variant COVID-19 is sweeping much of Europe, but researchers are cautiously optimistic about its susceptibility to vaccines. Early indications show the newer strain has not caused higher rates of hospitalisations where it has taken hold — take Denmark, for example. However, experts are urging folks to get their booster shot to build their immunity even further.

City office rents are unlikely to spike any time before 2023. That’s the take from commercial real estate giant Cushman and Wakefield, whose head of research told The Australian Financial Review that Omicron remains a lingering threat to the idea of workforces surging back into the office. Even so, the worst may be over, with experts projecting rent incentives could taper off in twelve months’ time as office space become more viable.

Spotify shares dropped as much as 12% over the week to Friday, as users (and musical legend Neil Young) revolted to the streamer’s support of podcaster Joe Rogan. Spotify last year spent $142 million to acquire the exclusive rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience”, which has become a major outlet for vaccine skepticism and ivermectin-ism. Young last week removed his music in protest, and Spotify shares are trading at lows not seen since 2020. Today, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced the platform’s solution is a suite of content advisory rules.

There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. https://t.co/ic8jfR1RNR — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 30, 2022

Etihad Airways claims to have pioneered a greener form of passenger jet flight. The carrier’s new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner ‘Greenliner’ plane purportedly bears lighter components and more fuel-efficient engines, designed to lower its total greenhouse gas emissions. Perhaps the biggest tweak: compostable bamboo toothbrushes. That ought to do the trick.

The teenager who runs a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet turned down the Tesla CEO’s $7,000 offer to quit it. 19-year-old Jack Sweeney told Insider that price is too low, given the satisfaction the task gives him. Some real entrepreneurial nous there.

BONUS ITEM

An interesting perspective from the States, as Australia’s own instant commerce startups stake their claim on the delivery economy.

At least 6 companies are competing to hand deliver $6 ben and jerry's pints and toothpaste in 20 mins in NYC, some without any delivery fee or minimum order btw they're burning gobs of cash every order https://t.co/K6BuE3JtoE — Eliot Brown (@eliotwb) January 30, 2022