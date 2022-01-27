Hello.

The federal government is set to announce a $1 billion funding boost to Great Barrier Reef conservation efforts. The news arrives a month before Australia submits a major UNESCO report on how it plans to protect the natural wonder from further degradation. Experts say rising temperatures have contributed to major coral bleaching. Per information obtained by the Nine papers, the new funding will mainly target water quality improvements. But the big game is likely in climate action, above and beyond the proposed cash splash.

The ASX closed 1.8% lower on Thursday due to global inflation fears and the threatening aura of interest rate hikes. Market volatility is expected to linger for a while longer, given the continual impact of supply chain disruptions at home and abroad. However, that dip into correction territory was countered by activity in the futures market; The Australian Financial Review reports ASX futures were up some 1.6 per cent around 8am.

Despite the volatility rocking markets, local retail investors appear to be hanging tight. According to the findings of eToro’s “Retail Investor Beat”, confidence in the Aussie market is at 46%. Yet more than half of surveyed eToro users said inflation risks would not compel them to reshuffle their portfolios. Many seem to be in it for the long haul, then.

A new government support package for Victorian businesses could be revealed next week, The Age reports. Separately, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told the Sydney Morning Herald he’s seeking unity with his Victorian colleagues over future plans. Both jurisdictions are weighing up new schemes to bolster businesses hit by lockdown-esque conditions. However, Canberra is unlikely to come to the table willingly, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg championing prior Commonwealth funding for emergency support measures.

Canberra’s failure to articulate Australia’s rapid antigen testing requirements means many local manufacturers are unable to meet demand, according to an industry representative and the Labor Party. Only one producer has the green light to sell its tests here, despite the dire shortage. The crux of the issue, according to Dean Whiting, chief executive of Pathology Technology Australia, was that “we don’t have a single unified demand planning process in Australia,” meaning producers had little understanding of how or when to apply for approval.

Has the housing market peaked? Some analysts say so, despite median capital city house prices surpassing $1 million in December. Combined capital quarterly house and unit price growth lost momentum compared to earlier in 2021, Domain stated on Thursday. Banks speculate interest rate hikes could put a cap on that incredible run.

No one man should have all that power. And he doesn’t, because visionary muso Kanye West was reportedly told plans for a Melbourne Cricket Ground gig would have to make way for an AFL fixture. That’s the word from The Age, which reports the superstar’s proposed Victorian tour date could not take precedence over the Round 1 clash on March 21. Instead, industry sources suggested he’s now circling a March 12 gig at the arena. In any case, it could potentially be big news for the hard-hit live events sector.

Australians are among the biggest e-commerce spenders in the world, a new report said. Australians admitted to spending an average of $2,776 per year via e-commerce, well above the global average of $1,435, according to analysis from HootSuite and We Are Social. The paper stated the global trend is likely to rise, buoyed by buy now, pay later systems and digital payment platforms.

Sydney-based digital health startup Eucalyptus has closed a $60 million funding round. The firm, whose brands offer services and solutions for reproductive health, contraception, and skincare, plans to use the funding to build a presence in the UK market. The latest round was led by US investment firm BOND, with contributions from Blackbird, NewView Capital, W23 Ventures, OneVentures, Airtree and Athletic Ventures.

Low levels of capital have funnelled Gen Z investors into penny stocks, S&P Global said. The ratings agency speculated that many young investors abroad are taking a punt on moonshots, or investing in fields they project could have high growth, like medicinal cannabis. That doesn’t mean young investors are ignoring the FAANG giants, though, with fractional investment options allowing folks to acquire a sliver of more expensive equities.

BONUS ITEM

