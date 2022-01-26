Happy Thursday.

You’ll never guess what happened to Australian house prices over the December 2021 quarter: They went up! That shocking claim comes by way of a new Domain report, which states the median capital city house price reached $1.06 million, up more than $60,000 through the year, and a cool $214,000 since Christmas 2020. The new figures, if correct, suggest it might be quite pricey to put a roof over your head in Australia. We’ll have to investigate this one further.

Inflation grew to 3.5% in the December quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed earlier this week. New dwellings comprised a significant portion of that rise (once again, it appears housing is expensive?). The findings caused the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to bring forward its expectations of a cash rate hike to August this year…

… And now, economic and housing industry heavyweights are speculating about the looming rate hike’s impact on home prices. The broad take, as garnered by the Nine papers: A small budge to the underlying cash rate may not dampen house prices too much at all.

Hikes seem imminent in the States, too. On Wednesday, the The Federal Reserve signalled it will “soon be appropriate” to jack up the underlying interest rate. Again, inflation concerns are weighing on central bankers. Change could come sooner rather than later, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointing towards March.

Bunnings is now Australia’s strongest brand. That’s the claim made by Brand Finance Australia, which now sees the hardware juggernaut as the nation’s top dog. The chain’s ascendancy was assisted by the influx of home renovations conducted through COVID-19 lockdowns. I also bought a few chilli plants from Bunnings which are struggling to fruit, but I won’t hold it against them.

Domestic rapid antigen test (RAT) manufacturers will reportedly petition the federal government for help to bolster local production capacity. That’s the word from a leading industry group, per The Age. The vast majority of RATs are imported, causing supply lags through the current COVID-19 outbreak. However, only one local manufacturer currently has its tests approved for use in Australia.

E-commerce revenue for Australian small businesses and entrepreneurs surpasses the inflow from brick-and-mortar stores in 2021, new research suggests. Those findings are from GoDaddy, a web domain company, so that’s wonderful news for them. But the findings also suggest an inflection point for businesses which are just getting off the ground, who may find it easier and cheaper to forego storefronts entirely.

Aussie workers are defecting from blue-chip tech companies to participate in the crypto boom. Fat pay packets and the promise of the digital finance revolution are drawing early- to mid-career workers into the field, industry players say, with some likening it to the ’90s internet boom. A big trend to keep tabs on.

American regulators are starting to crack down on companies which hide negative online reviews from customers. Fast fashion giant Fashion Nova has reportedly agreed to pay $AU6 million to settle allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission that it obscured critiques posted on the internet. “Deceptive review practices cheat consumers, undercut honest businesses, and pollute online commerce,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a press release.

One more to round out interest rate hike theme: The biggest fund overseen by high-profile Morgan Stanley stock-picker Dennis Lynch is down 24% over the year so far. The fund favours high-growth tech stocks, which have been sold off in recent weeks over rate hike fears. Ominous.

BONUS ITEM

An concerning perspective on selective dog breeding, and what happens when you take the practice to its logical conclusion.