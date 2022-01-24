Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Greetings, reader.

Australians in Ukraine have been advised to leave the nation as soon as possible. Russian troops have amassed near the Ukrainian border, a move the US has interpreted as aggression against the neighbouring state. Russian authorities have denied speculation it is preparing to invade, but the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Smartraveller website now urges Australian in Ukraine to “leave now” via commercial transport. Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has previously called for Russia to “de-escalate the current tensions”.

The Aboriginal flag is now free for public use, after the federal government paid $20 million to settle a long-running struggle over its copyright protections. The Age reports the Commonwealth negotiated the agreement with Harold Thomas, the Luritja man and artist behind the red, yellow and black icon. Rights to the flag’s likeness had been tangled up with the company WAM Clothing, which reportedly sent cease-and-desist notices to groups using the design. “I hope that this arrangement provides comfort to all Aboriginal people and Australians to use the flag, unaltered, proudly and without restriction,” Thomas said in a statement.

The @ScottMorrisonMP Govt has secured the free use of the Aboriginal Flag. The Aboriginal Flag copyright has been transferred to the Commonwealth & all Australians can use the Flag digitally or in any other medium without having to ask for permission or pay a fee. pic.twitter.com/COpVC0DVKJ — Ken Wyatt (@KenWyattMP) January 24, 2022

The plan to grant free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to concession card holders kicked off Monday, but tech issues appeared to take the official pharmacy look-up tool offline. The Pharmacy Guild’s findapharmacy.com.au portal, which directs users to RAT stockists, seemed to be out of order for much of the day. As of Tuesday morning, the site seems to be back up and running. Pharmacists have urged Australians to be patient with staff as they work through severe stock shortages.

Hospitality venues, restaurants, and fitness operators are among the hardest-hit businesses in the Omicron wave. Speaking to The Age, Westpac business banking chief Shane Howell said de facto lockdown conditions are disproportionately hurting businesses which rely on in-person trade. However, the number of businesses submitting hardship claims is well below the lockdown peaks of 2020 and 2021, he said.

Stock market analysts expected the Australian exchange to drop after a US share downturn — but a surprise daily uptick muddled that thought process. Investor fears over a potential US interest rate hike appeared to drive prices down through the day’s trade. However, the Dow Jones finished considerably further up from the open. All eyes on how the local market deals with the impending CPI news today, then.

Think you've seen it all? US shares recover from lows to end higher. The Dow Jones was down 1,115 points or 3.4% and ended 99 points higher. Nasdaq up 0.6% after being down 4.9%

Chart from Refinitiv#ausbiz #ausecon #commsec @CommSec pic.twitter.com/Qv8IJD4R9b — CommSec (@CommSec) January 24, 2022

Australian ETFs broke records in 2021, reaching a market capitalisation of $136.9 billion. That’s up on the $95 billion it had under management in January last year, which at the time was considered a boon after a bumper year in 2020. Ilan Israelstam, chief commercial officer at ETF provider BetaShares, predicted uptake will stay strong through 2022.

Three in four Australian business chiefs believe we must act immediately to stop the worst impacts of climate change. That’s the takeaway from a new Deloitte report, obtained by the Australian Financial Review. Australian leaders are among the most concerned globally, the report added.

A gap in the rules that lets employers terminate agreements through the Fair Work Commission (FWC) is harming workers’ chances to capitalise on current job market conditions, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) said. Closed borders and talent shortages have provided an opportunity for some workers to renegotiate wages, both individually and through enterprise agreements. Rules allowing employers to obtain orders from the FWC terminating those agreements without the consent of employees was a “serious flaw in workers’ protections,” ACTU secretary Sally McManus said.

More Australians now watch TV via streaming services than free-to-air networks, a new report revealed. A Social Research Centre report found 62% of Australian adults reported watching an online subscription service in 2021, up from 60% in 2020. Free-to-air viewing? Down to 58%. As the tide turns, the likelihood of streaming services facing new regulations continues to grow.

A Canberra-born cryptocurrency fraudster sentenced to more than seven years in US prison gave a tell-all interview about the $US90 million scheme. Stefan Qin said he misled investors out of a fear of ostracisation, saying, “maybe I’d go back to being bullied again; maybe people would go back to making fun of me and I would never have friends again”. A fascinating story and a cautionary tale, honestly.

BONUS ITEM

I can’t tell you how to spend your mornings. But if you feel like watching the ABC’s superstar psephologist Anthony Green dismiss wild predictions about the upcoming federal election, I won’t stop you.

The election for both houses will be held by 21 May. Only bed-wetters on twitter are raising split elections as an option. — Antony Green – elections (@AntonyGreenElec) January 24, 2022

All the speculation is on twitter from people who don't like the government. — Antony Green – elections (@AntonyGreenElec) January 24, 2022