Western Australia has dumped its February 5 reopening date. In a press conference late Thursday night, WA Premier Mark McGowan said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still poses too great a risk to the state, which has maintained the tightest border restrictions in the country for much of the pandemic. Instead, the state will plan to reopen once 80% of the population has been triple-vaccinated. To date, just under 26% of the state has received their booster. Some leeway will be granted in exceptional cases, with McGowan saying it’s “important we now provide a pathway for people to enter under compassionate grounds”.

Australia’s fourth COVID-19 vaccine has been provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. The Novavax jab received that green light on Thursday, clearing the way for some 51 million doses secured by the federal government to enter Australia. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Novavax chief commercial officer John Trizzino said the shot would offer an alternative to those still “looking for another option”.

Australia’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.2% in December, the largest dip since the global financial crisis. Granted, Thursday’s Australian Bureau of Statistics figures were recorded before the Omicron variant really caught on, but economists suggest the figures demonstrate the fundamental strength of Australia’s economy. Wages are expected to lift as a result, but anywhere is up from rock bottom — wage growth hit a record low 1.4% in 2020 as coronavirus hit earnings.

Sorry kids, no forklift licences for you. A proposal to allow 16-year-olds to drive forklifts will no longer be pursued by National Cabinet, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday, a day after the thought bubble first sparked controversy. “We had a good discussion about today and is not something that we believe, collectively, that is something we should be pursuing at this time,” Morrison said at yesterday’s press conference. Another game-changing solution to the logistics crunch, shot down before its time.

Nine out of 10 logistics workers don’t want to work alongside close contacts of COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by the Transport Workers Union. Some survey respondents claimed their workplaces pressured them to return to the job, even while they were still sick. The union argues relaxing isolation rules further will put some workers at risk, as supply chains struggle to cope with mass staff absences.

Local startup Milkrun closed one of the largest raises in Australian history on Thursday, clocking in at $75 million. Here’s why the ‘instant commerce’ business and its ilk differ themselves from more established players like Uber and Deliveroo.

On the gig economy beat, Uber Australia has acquired Sydney-based peer-to-peer car rental service Car Next Door. To date, Uber’s corporate umbrella has lacked an option for users seeking longer transportation options. “This deal will change that, and mean that the Uber platform can be a reliable and convenient alternative to the choice to own a car,” said Dom Taylor, general manager of Uber Australia and New Zealand. The cost of the deal was not revealed.

Builders fear high labour prices and material shortages will erode profits during the housing construction boom. New home sales rose 11.3% in December, the Australian Financial Review states, but the Housing Industry Association (HIA) said limited access to key inputs will dampen industry hype. HIA chief economist Tim Reardon said builders could find themselves in a “profitless boom” should those costs linger.

Stationary bike manufacturer Peloton has reportedly paused construction during a significant drop-off in demand. Price sensitivity among consumers is a key issue, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. The company has reportedly been left with thousands of high-end cycles and treadmills in storage. The news caused share prices to trade 25% lower on the US market.

Another day, another alleged NFT rug pull. This one involves a project called Frosties, whose developers reportedly disappeared with $1.8 million in investment. The folks behind Frosties appear to have nuked the project’s social media profiles and OpenSea wallet. Die-hard Frosties believers have banded together to make the most of the loss, and are still seeking ways to capitalise on their ice cream-themed doodles.

