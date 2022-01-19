Donato Fasano/Getty Images

Australia’s medicines regulator has given provisional approval to two oral COVID-19 treatments. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Thursday revealed that (provisional) green light has been granted to Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and Lagevrio, from Merck. Both are intended for use on patients facing health risks from their infection, but not for those already on ventilators. Neither are billed as vaccine replacements. It’s the first time such treatments have been granted the TGA’s early blessing. The federal government has secured a combined 800,000 doses of the treatments, the TGA said, with deliveries expected over the coming months.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission boss Joseph Longo is again warning about cryptocurrency risks, per the Australian Financial Review. In a conversation with the paper, Longo warned Australians to be mindful of volatility and increasing scam risks. Prudence and diversification are the name of the game, he said. You can scope out the full chat here.

Sydney grocery-getting service Milkrun has reportedly closed a $75 million funding round. Milkrun promises users rapid deliveries, facilitated by a series of employee riders and grocery warehouses dotted across the city. The Australian Financial Review reports the start-up, founded by ex-Koala co-CEO Dany Milham, booked the bulk of that investment from Tiger Global Management and several local funds. Big news for folks who need a single mango, and need it 15 minutes ago.

Visa fees for international students and backpackers have been temporarily waived, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday. The federal government hopes international arrivals will take up the opportunity to study or holiday here — while also filling critical gaps in the Australian workforce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further tweaks to COVID-19 isolation rules remain under consideration, Morrison added.

Australian financial counsellors have warned UK lawmakers that the booming buy now, pay later sector should face comprehensive credit regulation. The Brits are considering how to control the sector as it explodes in popularity. Now, Financial Counselling Australia and the Consumer Action Law Centre have released their response to a UK Treasury consultation paper on the issue, claiming Australia’s largely hands-off regulatory approach means some consumers face significant financial harms through buy now, pay later use. Meanwhile, the sector continues to argue that its offerings are better for shoppers than traditional credit cards.

That plan may face some hurdles in the US and the EU, which have elevated their Australian travel warnings in light of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the European Union said it was tightening COVID-19 travel rules for unvaccinated arrivals from Australia; previously, Australian travellers enjoyed somewhat looser EU entry requirements. Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Australia to its ‘Do not travel’ list due to Omicron — the first time Australia has reached that alert level.

A Sydney man was charged on Wednesday over the alleged theft of $500,000 worth of rapid antigen tests, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Some 42,000 test kits were diverted from a Botany freight depot on Tuesday, NSW Police state. As workers scramble to obtain tests to keep themselves, their workplaces, and their families safe, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet called the alleged pilfering a “disgraceful act”.

More RAT desperation by way of online platforms, as the TGA is monitoring social marketplaces over the alleged sale of unapproved rapid antigen tests. After reports that some Facebook Marketplace users are selling kits which haven’t been formally approved, and unboxed kits without instructions, the TGA said it will “take appropriate compliance action, if required”.

The bulk of Australian business leaders are more confident about their growth prospects in 2022 compared to 2021, thanks to strong growth projections for the year ahead. That research from Robert Half could be good news for workers: it suggests a bullish perspective will translate to a strong hiring outlook for permanent employees, with 82% of businesses saying they plan to hire permanent staff in 2022. However, some skills gaps will remain a challenge for local business.

European regulators have been urged to consider a ban on proof-of-work Bitcoin mining, an energy intensive way to obtain the digital currency. Mining Bitcoin takes an enormous amount of energy, much of it from non-renewable sources. Some industry observers fear that could hamper the bloc’s climate aspirations. Lawmakers should prioritise ‘proof-of-stake’ mining over the more energy-intensive method, European Securities and Markets Authority vice chair Erik Thedéen told the Financial Times.

