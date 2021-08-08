Morning folks. Let’s get it.

NSW recorded 262 new cases yesterday, and 12 Penrith suburbs were plunged into harsher lockdown. Residents of suburbs like Kingswood and St Mary’s, in Sydney’s west, won’t be able to travel more than five kilometres from their homes and must wear masks outdoors at all times.

NSW recorded 262 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Eighty-six cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 26 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. pic.twitter.com/WuhiBCW1zz — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 8, 2021

Sydney suburbs that do not have COVID-19 cases in the community will be the first to be freed from some lockdown restrictions next month, provided NSW hits its vaccination targets. Services such as hairdressers are likely to be among the first to reopen in suburbs outside the eight worst-affected local government areas.

Victorians aged between 18 and 39 will be able to get an AstraZeneca jab at mass vaccination hubs from today. The state recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus this morning, all but one of whom were infectious in the community. Melbourne’s west is now home to Australia’s first drive-through vaccination clinic.

Reported yesterday: 11 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

– 17,101 vaccine doses were administered

– 38,987 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/BFELr5herD — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 8, 2021

South-east Queensland’s lockdown lifted as planned at 4pm yesterday, which is nice. But Queenslanders have been warned that rolling lockdowns are likely still to come until the country is more fully vaccinated, and Cairns has been plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a taxi driver was active in the community while infectious.

Low-income earners are facing the tightest rental vacancy rates on record in regional Australia, new research shows. Migration away from cities in record numbers has exacerbated existing trends. Advocates have called for urgent government action to develop affordable housing.

Another wave of lockdowns have heaped financial stress onto Australian households. More than 15,000 home and business owners were unable to repay their loans in July. As 16 million people live under stay-at-home orders, the risk of bad loans is once again rising.

Today in tall tales: six in 10 Australian shoppers would misidentify the contents of a lineup of plant-based meat alternatives, industry groups say. The new survey data comes during a Senate inquiry into plant-based meat labelling. But in its submission to the inquiry, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said consumers are unlikely to be misled in the real world.

While we’re on that: plant-based meat company v2food has closed a series B funding round worth $72 million and valuing the company at $500 million. Having just launched into the Chinese market, the company will use the funds to continue expanding overseas and developing new products. It has 18 projects underway with the CSIRO, having recently released its version of pork mince, dumplings and pork buns.

Apple plans to roll out software on US iPhones that will detect child sexual abuse images, the Financial Times reported last week. Now, an open letter signed by 5,000 asked Apple to rethink photo scans for child sexual abuse material. “While child exploitation is a serious problem, and while efforts to combat it are almost unquestionably well-intentioned, Apple’s proposal introduces a backdoor that threatens to undermine fundamental privacy protections for all users of Apple products,” the letter said.

The Tokyo Olympics is finished! On the gold medal tally, Australia came in sixth, just behind Russia. Sorry, I mean the Russian Olympic Committee, my bad. Check it out below, courtesy of our friends at Insider.

