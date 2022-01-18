Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Good morning.

The federal government is still considering changes to COVID-19 isolation requirements — including the possibility of shortening isolation periods for the infected to just five days. That’s one idea under consideration by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the Australian Financial Review reports, as vital industries groan under the weight of staff shortages through the Omicron wave.

On the other side of the bargain, unions maintain workers could strike if they are not provided with free rapid antigen tests and N95 masks. Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said that once supply issues are resolved, those tests and masks will become an essential safety measure at work. Staff in Australia’s vast logistics system feel “abandoned” by current state government policies, added Nick McIntosh, assistant national secretary at the Transport Workers Union (TWU).

The rapid antigen test shortage could ease by late February, local distributors told the Fin. That’s a far sight better than the late March timeline one local distributor flagged to Business Insider Australia. However, it is likely that retailers which did not book orders pre-Christmas will struggle to import kits from China, which is gearing up for the Lunar New Year season.

Victoria’s live event sector is bracing for further cancellations and postponements, a new industry survey shows. But organisers are unlikely to recoup the full value of their events through the state’s $230 million COVID-19 insurance scheme. Audiences are choosing to stay home due to Omicron anxiety, but full payouts through the insurance scheme are only triggered by state or federal lockdowns. Of course, none are currently in place. The sector strongly welcomed the insurance plan, but trying times lie ahead.

New minimum standards for the Victorian gig economy could tweak how platforms like Uber and AirTasker operate in the state. Among the 28 draft standards are measures to clarify worker pay rates, and clearer information as to why a worker may be booted from the platform. The TWU has welcomed the draft standards, and a spokesperson for Uber told Business Insider Australia that they are an “important input” to national conversations about modern-day work. Submissions regarding those draft standards close early next month.

Australian digital artists say the Australian Open’s NFT project may be one of the most successful local endeavours to date. The project hinges on several thousand individual tennis ball NFTs, sporting designs from the Tennis Australia vaults and from local artists themselves. They sold out in minutes. “I think they’ve really done a great job of bridging the gap between the physical and digital world,” contributing artist Jessica Ticchio said.

Engineers, UX designers and cybersecurity analysts top a new LinkedIn list of the 15 fastest-growing job titles. LinkedIn analysed data on the Australian job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021 to put together the rankings. Good work if you can get it. Elsewhere, posts bearing the phrase “flexible work” grew in prevalence by 203% between 2019 and 2021.

Microsoft is buying video game juggernaut Activision Blizzard in a deal worth some AU$96 billion. In doing so, Microsoft will gain ownership of massive titles under the Activision Blizzard corporate umbrella, including “Call of Duty”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”. If it succeeds, it will be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and the largest video game business deal of all time.

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox! Full announcement details here: https://t.co/RwF0QgXVwE pic.twitter.com/jIXuYCcndG — Xbox (@Xbox) January 18, 2022

Get ready for crypto-mortgages. A US firm dubbed Milo claims to offer 30-year, low-interest rate crypto-mortgages, allowing potential borrowers to pledge their bitcoin to purchase property. Milo claims to have garnered a large wait list already, as bitcoin owners look to diversify their holdings. Yeehaw.

Across the pond, the UK government is toying with proposals it says will crack down on misleading crypto advertising and promotion. London’s public transport system has reportedly been flogged by new ads for cryptocurrency platforms and trading schemes, causing lawmakers to step in. Those ads could soon come under the same regulations faced by traditional financial advertising. “We are ensuring consumers are protected, while also supporting innovation of the cryptoasset market,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

BONUS ITEM

I don’t know how many people read the Business Insider Australia 10 Things newsletter and reminisce about their scene phase. Nevertheless, to those few readers: your beloved emo and post-hardcore bands now classify as classic rock.

????When We Were Young Fest???? Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022