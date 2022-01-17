Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Greetings.

Voters have soured on Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his party room ahead of the next federal election. Fresh results from the Nine papers’ Resolve Political Monitor shows the Coalition primary vote has fallen from 39% in November to 34%, while Labor’s has risen, from 32% to 35%. Those figures come as the federal government faces criticism for its handling of the rapid antigen test shortage and the Novak Djokovic saga. Voters’ perception of Morrison’s economic management also fell by a percentage point — but it still remains higher than the view of Labor’s economic credentials.

As Australians struggle to source test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt claims to be in early talks with Pfizer over securing doses of an Omicron-specific vaccine. A spokesperson from the outgoing MP’s office said he requested the pharma giant “prioritise” access to the next-gen vaccine. A Pfizer representative told Business Insider Australia it couldn’t confirm Australia’s interest in the Omicron-specific vaccine, only the details of pre-existing arrangements.

Australia’s union movement says it is prepared to halt work if new Omicron workplace safety measures are not introduced. The Australian Financial Review reports union heavyweights met on Monday to talk about sky-high COVID-19 case numbers and the recent easing to self-isolation rules for many workers. Unions also continue their push for the provision of free rapid antigen tests. “The union movement will do what is necessary, up to and including ceasing work” if such improvements go unmade, Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus is reported as saying.

Supermarket giant Woolworths said it would temporarily suspend supply from a meat processing facility in South Australia accused of knowingly operating using COVID-positive and infectious workers. Last Wednesday, the ACTU claimed to have evidence that Teys Australia asked workers to attend their jobs while sick and infectious. Teys denied that claim in a statement, but maintained some asymptomatic workers were permitted on-site in line with SA Health guidance. “We have temporarily suspended all supply through Teys’ South Australian facility while we work with Teys, SA Health and Safework SA to understand the protocols currently in place for their team and operations,” a spokesperson for the supermarket told Business Insider Australia on Monday via email.

The nation’s consumer watchdog has launched a series of investigations into the exorbitant price of rapid antigen tests. The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) said it has received some 1,800 reports from members of the public concerning the cost of rapid antigen tests. “At the extreme end, we have received reports or seen media coverage of tests costing up to $500 for two tests through online marketplaces, and over $70 per test through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets, which is clearly outrageous,” Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said in a statement.

Despite that doom and gloom, Deloitte has outlined why, exactly, it believes the Australian economy will handle Omicron better than prior COVID-19 outbreaks. Vaccine coverage and pent-up savings bodes well, the consultancy said. Looking ahead, Deloitte partner Chris Richardson said the only material challenge facing the economy through 2022 is likely to be a major economic softening in China, Australia’s top trading partner.

Victoria has launched a set of 28 draft minimum standards for the handling of workers in the gig economy. The Age reports big-name platforms like Uber and Airtasker will soon be asked to enshrine “fair and decent” pay rates and working conditions, among other tweaks. Those standards come as part of a slow, national reckoning with compensation and practices within the diverse sector.

Shares in pay-on-demand service Beforepay collapsed more than 40% in the hours after its ASX debut. At close, shares traded for $1.91. The company, which lends users a portion of their paycheque ahead of payday for a 5% service fee, hit the bourse with a share price of $3.41. Beforepay’s early fortunes appear to have been hammered by the fine print of its December quarter trading update, which disclosed pay-on-demand growth but uncertainty over its future default rate.

The financial market watchdog has urged self-funded retirees to look out for cryptocurrency scams. On Monday, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) specifically warned against schemes targeting self-manages superannuation funds. Credulous investors are at risk: the number of self-funded retirees seeking crypto-asset investments ballooned in 2021, as digital holdings gained further mainstream acceptance.

And here’s a contrarian view: Bitcoin could fall below $US30,000 in 2022 as air leaves the crypto bubble, Invesco said in its “improbable but possible” forecasts. On Monday, Paul Jackson, Invesco’s global head of asset allocation, likened Bitcoin hype to the months before the 1929 market crash. Jackson also admitted his firm has been wrong before. “Last year, we spoke of Bitcoin falling below $US10,000, but instead it reached a peak of around $US68,000,” he added.

BONUS ITEM

A nice moment from the Australian men’s Test cricket team, which paused its champagne-drenched Ashes celebrations so batsman Usman Khawaja, who is Muslim and steers clear of alcohol, could jump back in.

If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction ???????????????? https://t.co/LrthzP9v2N — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 17, 2022