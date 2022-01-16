Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Good morning!

Novak Djokovic has been deported. The world number one men’s tennis player left the country overnight, hours after the full bench of the Federal Court unanimously ruled Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was within his rights to personally veto the star’s visa. Djokovic is “extremely disappointed” but respects the court’s ruling, he said in a statement. The decision brings the official push-and-shove over Djokovic’s visa and COVID-19 vaccination status to an end. It also highlights the immense decision-making power vested in Australia’s immigration ministers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today said Djokovic was wrong to assume he ever received a vaccine exemption from the federal government. The whole saga hinged on a disconnect between Djokovic, Tennis Australia, the Victorian Government, and Canberra over that supposed exemption. The full details will shake out in the coming days, but Morrison was unequivocal on Monday morning. “We didn’t give him an exemption,” the PM told 2GB’s Ben Fordham. “The federal government gave him no such exemption.”

Saturday’s massive underwater volcano eruption damaged the Tongan coastline and generated waves felt in Sydney, but its full impact on the climate is yet to be understood. The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano spewed ash some 20km into the air, the Sydney Morning Herald reports, leading researchers to suggest there could be significant implications in the months and years to come. Scientists speculate that temperatures could fall if enough ash was expelled into the atmosphere.

Dramatic changes in Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai captured by @planet from mid-Nov until this morning—only a couple of hours before the most recent eruption.#TongaVolcano #Tonga #TongaEruption pic.twitter.com/fATanmdIg8 — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) January 15, 2022

Businesses and workers across Australia are still battling isolation, lost trade and closures caused by the Omicron variant. But a new analysis suggests the economic havoc of the current wave will not be as severe as the downturn caused by official lockdowns through 2020 and 2021. That’s one takeaway from a fresh Deloitte Access Economics report, obtained by the Australian Financial Review, which forecasts 4% economic growth through 2022.

A separate Deloitte report posits Australia could save $380 billion over the next three decades by changing its approach to natural disaster preparation and recovery. Of taxpayer money dedicated to natural disasters, only 3% currently goes towards preparation and mitigation. The report adds to the idea that active preparation is needed to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.

Australian sports and the crypto scene have strengthened their bond, thanks to a new partnership between Crypto.com and the AFL estimated to be worth $75 million. The Australian reports the deal will see Crypto.com emerge as a major public sponsor to the AFLW competition. The deal was reportedly sweetened the high percentage of Australian women who dabble in cryptocurrencies.

On the same note: Trading platform eToro has launched a new ready-made portfolio focused on the metaverse. The product focuses on tech titans involved in developing the next virtual realm, but differs from traditional ETFs by including crypto-assets. Another signal that crypto investing has fully cracked the mainstream scene.

No prizes for guessing which alliterative NSW locale experienced the greatest residential property price growth over 2021. That’s right: Land values in Byron Bay spiked more than 50% in the 12 months to July 2021, the NSW Valuer-General stated in a fresh report. Kiama experienced similar price growth, the Australian Financial Review reports.

Speaking of crypto-paradise: the technology’s most zealous adherents report everything is fine in Puerto Rico, which has deleted capital gains tax for those who move to the island. Consider this sunny take on Puerto Rican life after its adoption of those super-accommodative tax breaks. An interesting turn for a region devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, whose most hard-hit residents are unlikely to bank capital gains from seven-figure crypto investments.

Vegan fast food is having a moment in the UK and the US, where big-name chains are hoping to woo the plant-based buyer. Limited edition items for ‘Veganuary’ have been coupled with longer-term shifts, like Starbucks deleting its extra charge for plant-based milk in the UK. Restaurants like KFC, Burger King and McDonald’s are also a-changing, sparking hope for more tweaks in the local market.

BONUS ITEM

Remember ConstitutionDAO? Well, there’s a new big-brained crypto-crowdfunding attempt in town.

We won the auction for €2.66M. Now our mission is to: 1. Make the book public (to the extent permitted by law) 2. Produce an original animated limited series inspired by the book and sell it to a streaming service 3. Support derivative projects from the community pic.twitter.com/g4QnF6YZBp — Spice DAO (????,????) (@TheSpiceDAO) January 15, 2022