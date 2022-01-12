Jenny Evans/Getty Images

New South Wales today tallied more than 92,000 new COVID-19 cases after the launch of its new rapid antigen test (RAT) reporting system. The Sydney Morning Herald reports those test results stretch as far back as New Year’s Day, but residents could not log those results with the state before 9am Wednesday. The case numbers reflect the sweeping reach of the Omicron variant, while the fact NSW is logging RAT results at all speaks to the pressure faced by traditional laboratory testing systems.

Furthermore, NSW residents who don’t log their positive RAT result with the state could be fined $1,000, Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced. That rule comes into effect from January 19. “We are trying to create a comprehensive environment to not only register results but ensure we can provide additional care,” Victor Dominello, NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, told reporters at the press conference. Quite the potential punishment — if you can find a source of RATs at all.

Temporary visa holders could be permitted to work more hours than usual, thanks to a plan under consideration by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Significant gaps in the labour force are growing as thousands of workers enter isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. The Australian Financial Review reports Morrison will argue international students and other visa holders could fill that shortfall at today’s National Cabinet meeting.

Also under investigation: The mobilisation of unemployed and older Australians to patch those holes in the workforce. That’s one idea being considered by Acting Small Business Minister Anne Ruston. However, anti-poverty advocates have dismissed those calls, saying people who are out of work also need protection from potential COVID-19 exposure. The idea that unemployed Australians aren’t already trying to find work is incorrect, the Australian Council of Social Service added.

Beyond the impacts on staff availability, business owners nationwide are feeling the impact of a de facto lockdown. Businesses across metro Melbourne and regional Victoria are sputtering to a halt as patrons stay home, per The Age. Some commercial regions, like the city’s Chapel Street Precinct, are calling for another round of direct cash support. Yet the return of full 2021-style support payments is currently unlikely, as there’s no federally-declared lockdown.

Renters are copping it, too, with capital city house rental rates climbing through the final months of 2021. Fresh data from Domain shows the combined capital city average grew $15 a week over the December quarter. Investors selling homes to owner-occupiers appears to have lowered rental stocks in some regions. Renters making the most of lockdown-era prices in inner-city regions caused those markets to tighten, as well.

The news could be better for first home buyers hoping to settle in the city. Data suggests they’re venturing beyond city centres as affordability continues to hit prospective entrants to the market. The suburbs that have received the highest rate of enquiry from prospective first-time buyers at the end of last year have been located on the city fringe and regional pockets, the research showed.

Inflation in the richest countries in the world has hit a 25-year high, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. While Australia fared better than comparably rich nations, the country still saw consumer price inflation increase by 3% over the year to the September quarter of 2021, driven by fuel prices and home-building costs. That local inflation, combined with the new COVID-19 surge, is set to test the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rock-bottom interest rate position.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has promised Queensland voters that a Labor government would spend an extra $200 million on Australia’s natural disaster response every year. The party’s election pledge would target flood levees, sea walls, cyclone shelters, evacuation centres, fire breaks, and telecommunications improvements in the state.

And for those tired of protecting their real estate from natural calamities, there’s always the option of giving it up and buying big in the metaverse. Take virtual land developer Metaverse Group, which is expanding its reach in digital real estate by investing up to $US1 million in SuperWorld, where users can buy and sell versions of global landmarks including Mount Rushmore and the Great Wall of China. “As we choose key strategic locations that will continue to diversify our eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio, this partnership will bring a larger brand marketing opportunity for businesses looking to enter the metaverse,” Metaverse Group CEO Lorne Sugarman said in a statement.

