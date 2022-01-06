Dominic Perrottet. Photo: Getty Images

Good morning all.

The NSW government is expected to perform a backflip on COVID-19 protocols this morning by shuttering nightclubs, banning both singing and dancing in pubs, and shelving plans for major events, the Nine papers report. “Vertical consumption” and elective surgery will also be off the cards for residents as part of the new restrictions, which Perrottet is expected to sell as “safety measures”, after 3,800 NSW Health workers were forced off the job with COVID on Wednesday and a further 38,625 and 11 deaths were tallied this morning.

The Novak Djokovic saga continues, though refugees hope the global attention attracted by the tennis star will shine a light on the detention of his neighbours at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, where some have been locked away for months, and even years. Mehdi, a refugee who has spent nine years in detention, told Guardian Australia: “There is a disappointment: everyone wants to ask me about Novak, what the hotel is like for him. But they don’t ask about us: we have been locked up in this place for months, for years.”

Australian supply chains are starting to show signs of distress as major supermarkets begin imposing purchase limits. A spokesperson for Coles told Business Insider Australia surging Omicron case numbers have struck a blow to supply chains already fractured by shipping pallet shortages and a reduction in transport capacity. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to appear at a press conference this morning to address the government’s response.

BNPL outlier Latitude is trying to compete for market dominance by making an offer worth $335 million for one of the space’s least popular players, Humm. The deal, which was announced Thursday, would see Latitude take top spot among all instalments and consumer lending providers across Australia and New Zealand. But it may be too late for the pair, as investor interest cools amid regulatory shake-ups both in Australia and the US, equities analysts at Morgans suggest.

TPG scion Jack Teoh has partnered with Brisbane investor Ishan Haque to raise a $50 million fund targeting crypto and NFT deals across the metaverse. “Lots of people buy cars or houses, but I really want to keep my chips on the table for the next wave of upside,” Haque told the AFR. “And now I’ve got this chance to double down using other people’s money, people who might not know the ins and outs of crypto, but really want to get in at the ground floor.”

Economists have lashed the Reserve Bank of Australia over its bungled ending to yield-curve control, with some saying it led to significant losses for investors. Others said the RBA should have moved quicker, along with the prudential regulator, to introduce tighter lending standards because the booming property market fuelled by the record low 0.1% overnight cash rate was entirely predictable.

More on the RBA: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has committed to a broad-based independent review of the central bank and the nation’s monetary policy settings after this year’s election. Regardless of the election outcome, a review appears all but sure to go ahead, after Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers threw his support behind taking a closer look as well. He said he was open-minded about how the review might take shape, but said it was necessary considering the bank’s failure to hit its 2% to 3% inflation target.

A trans woman in Texas may become the first inmate to get gender-affirming surgery in prison. Christina Iglesias, who is serving a 20-year sentence at the North Texas facility for sending death threats to the British government when she was 19, unsuccessfully petitioned the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to approve her gender-affirming surgery in 2016. But a judge recently reopened the case which will be revisited later this month.

Tesla leads 10 most-traded retail stocks on the Nasdaq in 2021. Retail traders love EV makers, and they love Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has been an icon for the retail community, partially because of his Twitter account. He’s also led his carmaker to become one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world. The company’s stock accounted for 4.5% of all retail trading activity in 2021, with a 42% 12-month stock performance.

Payments on everything from credit cards to cars in the US could creep higher in March as the Fed ramps up its fight against inflation. After nearly two years of near-zero rates, the Fed is pivoting. Progress toward economic recovery and the highest inflation in four decades has prompted the central bank to start reigning in its loose money policies intended to support the economy through the worst of the pandemic.