Concession card holders will soon be able to collect free rapid antigen tests from their local pharmacies, but everyone else will have to keep paying for them. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the program after a National Cabinet meeting yesterday in the face of a barrage of calls over the last week to make the tests free. Those eligible will be able to pick up 10 “peace of mind” tests every three months, with further details expected to land over the next two weeks.

Australia could soon face a supply chain crisis as transport workers are forced off the job because they cannot access rapid antigen tests, the Transport Workers Union warns. Union boss Michael Kaine told Business Insider Australia that major transport operators are reporting the absence of about half of their workers every day as a result. Ongoing disruption, he said, could spell mayhem for already congested supply chains around the country.

World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic has been asked to leave the country after his visa was refused and he failed to provide evidence supporting his vaccine exemption. The fracas has caused a storm this morning. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the country’s authorities will do all it can to stop what he called “harassment” of the tennis star. Morrison said “rules are rules” and “no one is above” them. Djokovic is threatening legal action.

Job ads fell by 5.5% in December, as businesses grew hesitant amid rising case numbers. ANZ released the results of its monthly job ads index on Wednesday, which showed the rate of job ads in Australia fell 5.5% through December from its revised 17.2% jump over the two months previous. The bank suggested November’s employment gain of 366,100 new jobs was likely a significant factor in the fall.

Supply chain crises have already started turning the screw on retailers as well. Coles is among a raft of major retailers to report product shortages as a result of transport workers from port workers to truck drivers falling out of the workforce as a result of fickle testing access. Matt Swindells, Coles’ chief operations officer, said “It will take us a few weeks to fully recover from this.”

Australia’s beef surplus is expected to grow to 2.1 million tonnes by 2026, as local consumption falls. Market analysts at Fitch suggest the waning interest in beef comes as a result of Australia’s embrace of vegetarian and vegan diets, which have in turn contributed to rapid growth in the production of meat-free alternatives. Australia’s beef surplus is expected to swell by more than 50% over the next five years.

Trump has called on his supporters to “rise up” against vaccine mandates on the eve of January 6, one year after the Capitol Riot. “Now, there’s talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach.”

US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging over 3% as investors begin to take the prospect of higher interest rates more seriously. The 10-year US Treasury yield surged to 1.71%, representing its highest level since April 2021. The move higher accelerated following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

The Grammy Awards have been indefinitely postponed amid a surge of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the Recording Academy said in a joint statement with CBS.

A Mozilla cofounder has accused the internet browser company of partnering with “planet-incinerating Ponzi gifters” by accepting crypto donations. Jamie “jwz” Zawinski, who helped build the Mozilla Project that was released in 2002, tweeted in response to the announcement that he’s “here to say fuck you and fuck this. Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters,” he said.