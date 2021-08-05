Premier Dan Andrews has sent Victoria into another 7-day lockdown. (Diego Fedele, via Getty Images)

Good morning, team.

Victoria has entered anther seven-day lockdown after the state recorded eight new COVID-19 cases. Starting from 8pm last night and entailing all of the usual restrictions, it marks its sixth since the pandemic began and its third in the last three months. Premier Daniel Andrews said the “very difficult decision” to enter another snap lockdown overnight is necessary to avoid much longer restrictions. It joins south-east Queensland and Greater Sydney, locking down around 16 million people.

Reported yesterday: 6 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

– 18,901 vaccine doses were administered

– 29,631 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/Vh0YKSQESC — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 5, 2021

In New South Wales, cases are again spilling out into the regions as young people overwhelmingly become infected. A transmission in Lake Macquarie has led to cases in Newcastle, leading to a snap lockdown of the Hunter Valley. It comes as the state recorded five COVID-19 deaths and authorities warn that nearly 70% of all new cases are being recorded by those under the age of 40.

Despite agreeing that a high vaccination rate is what will get Australia out of lockdown, Canberra is predictably divided on the tactics to get us there. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again dismissed Labor’s suggestion the federal government should hand every fully vaccinated Australian $300. “Incentives can be helpful,” Morrison said Thursday. “But not that one.” A vaccine lottery for example could be on the cards, Josh Frydenberg suggests.

How do you resist the urge to neck 5-6 glasses of wine every night in lockdown? More research needed. — ryan (@newievuitton_) August 3, 2021

Corporate Australia has stepped up to the plate. Australia’s largest banks, miners and education providers have signed on to vaccinate their own sizeable workforces, with some staff looking able to book a jab as soon as Monday. The government claims such moves will help increase mobility of the vaccine supply across state borders and ease skill shortages.

Australian startup v2food has hit a $500 million valuation as it pushes plant-based protein into China. The company, which develops new meat alternatives, raised $72 million in its latest funding round, amassing the investment required to fund its overseas expansion. Armed with pork mince, dumplings and pork buns, CEO Nick Hazell told Business Insider Australia the opportunity in Asia is immense.

The success of the HomeBuilder program is actually pushing the construction industry to the brink. The industry has warned that the boom in construction work has created a ‘perfect storm’ of high prices, long delays, and shortages on sites threatening to bankrupt builders. Estimating as many as 60% aren’t even making money at the moment, the Association of Professional Builders (APB) says many will fail next year leaving Australians with half-finished homes and no one to finish them.

If you want to go to space, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has upped prices to start at $US450,000 for a seat, a more than 50% hike. If you’re particularly flush with cash, you can book out the whole damn ‘rocket plane’.

One man who might is Bernard Arnault who has overtaken Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world. The Louis Vuitton owner, who owns almost half of the luxury brand, is currently valued at $265 billion. The company which owns other brands including Christian Dior, Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Sephora, and Hennessy, has seen its stock price soar more than 30% year-to-date. It sees Arnault outstrip even Elon Musk, who received more than $9 billion in compensation last year.

Bernard Arnault has now surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world after Amazon dropped 7.5% yesterday. Imagine building an e-commerce giant and literally going to space and then being replaced by some old dude who makes clothes. — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. ???? (@ParikPatelCFA) July 31, 2021

Just when you thought we couldn’t automate anything else, meet Gita, the robot hand servant that follows you around without being controlled. Exploding on TikTok over the last week, Gita is designed to carry things for its owners and follow them around their neighbourhoods. The pitch is it will squeeze out rideshare companies and scooter sharing. The comapny says it can carry around 18 kilograms a total of 32 kilometres on a single charge, using cameras to keep up with users.

