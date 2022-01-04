A COVID-19 testing queue in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Good morning all.

New South Wales reported a mammoth 35,054 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths this morning, as a chorus of experts continue to call on the Morrison government to make rapid antigen tests free. There are 1,491 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the state, up from yesterday’s 1,344, with 119 in ICU — still down on September’s peak of 244. Victoria, meanwhile, reported 17,636 cases and 11 deaths this morning. There are 591 people in hospital across the state, up 75 on yesterday’s 516, with 53 in ICU.

Supermarkets and pharmacies caught price gouging for rapid antigen tests can expect to be named and shamed, ACCC chair Rod Sims said yesterday. Reports have shown that some retailers across the country have marked up rapid antigen test prices by more than 100%, while restaurants have been seen buying up what’s left of the nation’s supply, and selling them on Uber Eats above market value to boost profits.

Qantas is finding that pilots who have not flown for long periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic are making errors like commencing take-off with the park brake on, the Nine papers report. In an internal memo, the heads of Qantas’ fleet operations saythe pandemic-induced break had “created a situation where expert pilots have lost recency and experienced a subsequent reduction in cognitive capacity”.

The housing market is showing signs of cooling after prices in Melbourne slowed for the first time in 14 months. According to new data released by CoreLogic on Tuesday, Melbourne reported its first price decline since October 2020, sliding 0.1%, while Sydney also saw its first drop over the same period, recording an increase of just 0.3%.

Australia’s labour shortage is tightening its grip across all industries, new analysis finds, as tradies become some of the most sought-after workers. Labour analysis released by National Australia Bank on Tuesday found that about 40% of all Australian businesses are feeling Australia’s talent squeeze, with larger businesses hit hardest. And tradespeople are among the most sought after. According to NAB, tradespeople now account for about 35% of the nation’s total workforce shortage.

Economists predict that the Australian dollar will be worth 73 US cents by June, with the Fed is expected to hike rates before the RBA. On the longer horizon, the Australian dollar is expected to rise to US75¢ by the end of 2022, with a wide range of forecasts. Three economists predict the currency will skid as low as 67¢ by December, and the same number see it rising to 80¢.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of 4 fraud-related charges after a months-long federal trial. The four counts for which Holmes was convicted include one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three counts of wire fraud related to investments made by hedge fund manager Brian Grossman, the DeVos family, and former Cravath attorney Daniel Mosley.

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith, and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, announced that they’ll step away from their roles to found a global news operation with the working title “Project Coda”. Ben Smith, formerly editor-in-chief at Buzzfeed, said the new global media outfit would target the “200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us”.

US stocks end mixed as Dow hits another record while Nasdaq falls more than 1%. The Dow gained more than 200 points to notch a new record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged lower by more than 1% by Zoom and Tesla. The second trading day of 2022 officially marked the end of the so-called Santa Claus rally in the stock market.

The SEC has kicked its decision deadline on a spot bitcoin ETF from NYDIG another 60 days down the road. The delay follows a pattern of the SEC punting decisions on spot bitcoin ETFs, which would track the real-time price of the cryptocurrency. Similar proposals from Valkyrie and Kryptoin were rejected just before Christmas on the grounds that they didn’t meet the SEC’s standard to prevent fraud and manipulative practices.