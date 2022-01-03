Good morning all.

Doctors and nurses are saying that hospitals in NSW are much closer to capacity due surging COVID cases than is being admitted by officials, The Guardian reports. One senior specialist said “even the most routine urgent treatment” was already being cancelled to divert resources to Covid. “People will die,” he said.

The new year RAT discourse is much the same as it was last week: surging demand, fickle supply, and when they finally hit shelves, they’ll do so at market price. Calls from across the political spectrum to make RATs free were swatted away on Monday by Morrison who — after apportioning $90 billion in JobKeeper cash to the nation’s largest businesses with no repayment condition and later failed to procure enough of the testing instruments his policy approach would later hinge on — explained “you can’t just make everything free.”

Economists are warning the omicron outbreak will act as a “speed bump” to the pace of first-quarter growth. Unlike the early COVID-19 wave, they are confident the economy will return to greater strengths in 2022 and force the Reserve Bank to bump the cash rate by mid-2023. “As we have seen over the last year, science and medicine gradually appear to be getting on top of coronavirus,” says Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

As case numbers continue to surge in NSW and Victoria, bosses at some of Australia’s largest companies are urging workers to avoid the office. AirTasker CEO Tim Fung said his staff would continue to work from home after the Summer break, while NAB and Telstra will also hold off on planned returns to the office amid rising case numbers. The ASX has also asked its 700-strong workforce to stay home.

Apple has become the first US company to cross the $3 trillion market cap threshold. The iPhone maker reached the milestone on Monday, just 16 months after it crossed the $2 trillion level. On both occasions, it was the first company ever to reach the milestone. At its peak on Monday, Apple gained about $90 billion in market capitalisation since Friday’s close, making its one-day gain bigger than the bottom 400 stocks in the S&P 500 index.

Costco’s Australian business is becoming a force to reckon with as the US chain ended 2021 with sales of nearly $3 billion, ahead of retail giants like Target and Myer. The membership-only chain recorded a 9.6% jump in sales to $2.84 billion over the 12 months to August 31, as Australians bought up grocery goods in bulk, according to accounts filed with the corporate watchdog in late December.

A South Korean presidential candidate is turning to NFTs to raise campaign funds for the country’s election in March. Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, of the ruling democratic party, will issue NFTs bearing his image and his policies in exchange for monetary contributions, according to his campaign team.

Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial say they can’t reach a verdict on 3 of 11 counts. The judge told them to keep trying. The group of eight men and four women submitted their third jury note on Monday, revealing they were deadlocked on three of 11 counts brought against the Theranos founder. The deadlock fell on the fourth day of deliberations, four months into the trial.

Tesla is opening a store in Xinjiang, where China is accused of orchestrating a genocide — and where Apple and Google have faced pressure to stay away from. Tesla announced the new store on Weibo, on December 31, the Wall Street Journal first reported. The announcement came soon after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law prohibiting imports from the Xinjiang region due to concerns of forced labour.

Nike stock is headed for new highs this year, thanks in part to its push into the metaverse, according to a Wall Street analyst. Guggenheim’s Robert Drbul dubbed the athletic-apparel retailer his “best idea” for 2022 in a December 31 note, saying Nike “is rapidly embarking on the next era of its company history,” which he expects to be “digitally led.”