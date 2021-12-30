Good morning and happy New Year’s Eve to all.

Scott Morrison detailed a new definition of COVID-19 close contacts yesterday, after trumpeting his pitch for a similar outcome the day before. Under the new definition, five states and territories have agreed on a unified approach where only household and “household-like” exposures will be considered close contacts. Rapid antigen tests will not be free, despite state messaging to the contrary on Wednesday, and asymptomatic Australians have been urged to take at-home tests to avoid putting pressure on the public health system.

More on the announcement. While Morrison said his decision not to make tests free was a response to industry concerns, peak bodies say they did not lobby the government, The Guardian reports. “It doesn’t matter to us whether they’re free, subsidised or other some other thing,” said Dean Whiting, the chief executive of Pathology Technology Australia. “The industry doesn’t have a position because we sell to the government for market price and we don’t care if they are free or not.”

The New York Times is reporting that South African researchers say the country’s Omicron peak has now passed, offering cautious hope to others around the world. “Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in another two. This Omicron wave is over in the city of Tshwane. It was a flash flood more than a wave,” says Fareed Abdullah from the South African Medical Research Council. Cases in South Africa have fallen 11,500 cases a day, from a daily average of 23,000 in mid-December.

Large-scale New Year’s events will go ahead as planned tonight, despite fears over the impacts of coronavirus on the health system, shortages of trained medical and security staff, and revellers abandoning their plans in droves, the Nine papers report. Events like Sydney’s Field Day, NYE in the Park will each go ahead, while Melbourne’s Alexandra, Treasury and Flagstaff gardens and Docklands New Year’s “celebration zones” are expected to host 42,000 revelers, despite mayor Sally Capp’s efforts to dissuade them.

Australian investors emerged from the Christmas break with a festive optimism, driving the ASX above 7,500 for the first time since October. Among the biggest winners were the big four banks, lithium mining projects and major retail players like Woolworths, who each showed strength as the ASX 200 shot up 89.5 points, or 1.2%. IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said while sentiment has improved, investors should exercise caution through what can be an unpredictable period.

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s private investment fund Tattarang AgriFood Investments announced yesterday that it had bought a 6.61% stake in Bega Cheese. Puns abound, the fund bought more than 20 million shares for $108 million over the six weeks between November 10 and December 29. Stock in the dairy and food company touched a high of $5.51 in midday trade on Thursday and was up 2% at $5.44 in the late afternoon, following the group’s announcement.

Ikea is hiking its prices by nearly 10% as the supply chain crisis continues to disrupt its operations. The Swedish furniture maker has built a reputation for its economical yet stylish flatpack furniture, but a spokesperson told The Guardian that since Christmas it had raised prices in multiple countries. The Guardian, however, estimates that some prices have increased by as much as 50% in the UK.

Hong Kong has arrested two siblings for allegedly laundering nearly $USD50 million via crypto exchange and banks. The siblings reportedly received around $12.8 million from 380 different personal bank accounts that spanned nearly 2,500 transactions, according to the South China Morning Post.

Binance coin’s massive 1,300% gain in 2021 beat both bitcoin and ether, cementing its spot as the world’s third-biggest crypto. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gained 1,344% this year, far outperforming bitcoin’s 73% and ether’s 455%. The rise of the coin, ticker BNB, can be attributed in part to the massive growth of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem, according to a recent report by Arcane Research.