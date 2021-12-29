Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Good Morning all.

State premiers and territory leaders will meet today with the hope of establishing a national definition for “close contacts”, which will likely be more relaxed. At a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged state leaders to get on board with limiting close contact status to those who have been exposed to a positive case in a household-like setting for more than four hours.

State leaders are bidding against each other in the global market to secure tens of millions of rapid antigen tests in the absence of a federal plan on at-home testing, after Australians were urged to avoid getting a PCR test unless symptomatic. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said states have been left to “fill the gap” by the Morrison government, while his NSW counterpart Brad Hazzard also said procurement has been a “challenge”.

ASIC has revealed 14 stocks that were subject to a Telegram pump-and-dump scheme earlier this year. The corporate regulator named the stocks in its response to questions on notice from ALP Senator Deborah O’Neill at a Senate hearing in November following a surge in day trading by younger investors and the growing use of pump and dump groups by rogue traders in 2021.

A budget surplus could be out of reach for 10 years as Australian government debt outgrows all major economies. According to a suite of government and household data released by the International Monetary Fund, the Australian government’s debt book has grown 221% since 2000, swelling to account for 44.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty by a US jury of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Maxwell was convicted on the first of six counts, which could see her locked up for 70 years. The jury was still delivering the verdict on the other five counts, after five days of deliberations.

Business groups want the federal government to foot the bill for rapid antigen tests for workers, saying many companies are unable to afford them. “[The federal] government must provide free and accessible rapid testing to businesses as an additional line of defence to give the certainty and confidence businesses desperately need, while ensuring that their staff and customers are safe in the workplace,” said ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar.

Temporary morgues are being shipped to remote Queensland ­islands as COVID-19 begins to spread into some of the state’s most isolated communities for the first time. One of the first was sent to the undervaccinated community of Palm Island on Wednesday, just out of Townsville, where the city’s mayor Mislam Sam said its arrival was “the starkest reminder yet that locals are at serious risk of illness and death from Covid”.

Rapid antigen tests have been reported to double in price in Australia amid concerns of price-gouging. Some people have claimed one retailer has jacked up the price on one five-pack testing kit to $90, up from the $45 they were charging last week. At a press conference yesterday, Morrison said he would involve the ACCC to handle unconscionable pricing conduct, but the ACCC later said they couldn’t do more than “publicly call out” offenders, and that it would instead be a matter for the court.

A metaverse property mogul says his virtual real estate portfolio has appreciated 10-fold. “It’s all about the location,” Andrew Kiguel, CEO of crypto-asset investment firm Tokens.com, told USA Today. “The more visitors who come, the more valuable the land, and the more a retailer and advertisers will be willing to spend to reach those people.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has rejected the crypto industry’s widely held claim that digital assets will foster financial inclusion, pointing to the concentration of wealth across the richest individuals. “We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” the Democratic senator said in a tweet Tuesday. “Bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated within the top 1% than dollars.”