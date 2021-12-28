Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Good Morning all.

New South Wales recorded 11,201 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths to 8pm last night, prompting a wave of distress online. It sets a new record for the highest-ever state case tally, breaching the 10,000 case threshold for the first time since the pandemic arrived in Australia early last year. The case surge comes days after a Sydney pathology operator reportedly told close to 2,000 positive cases that they had returned negative cases.

More COVID. The Queensland government has once again tweaked traveler testing requirements, less than a week after the Prime Minister piled pressure on premiers to abandon PCR tests to ease border congestion. From Saturday, travelers crossing the QLD border will be able to present a negative rapid antigen test result to enter the state. QLD premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the change on Twitter this morning ahead of a press conference later today.

From January 1, travellers into Qld from interstate hotspots can use a negative Rapid Antigen Test to satisfy border pass requirements. A PCR test will no longer be required. More details in our morning media conference. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) December 28, 2021

Australia’s chief health officers are considering reducing the isolation period for people who test positive to COVID-19, the Nine papers report. An anonymous, senior federal government source told the papers the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee was expected to report back early next year, with recommendations likely to be presented to national cabinet.

This year was one defined by the “mega-deal”, according to new analysis from EY, which found that 2021 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions both in Australia and overseas, up 500% on last year. After the $39 billion all-scrip Afterpay and Square-now-Block deal, and IFM’s record-breaking $23.6 billion takeover of Sydney airport, few will feign shock.

Experts say a rise in negative scented candle reviews on Amazon could be indicative of surging Omicron case numbers in the US, as customers claim the candles are scentless. Nick Beauchamp, an assistant professor of political science at Northeastern University, charted the complaints for the top three Yankee Candles on Amazon and found that spikes almost mirrored Omicron case numbers.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet is concerned that Sydney appears to be locking itself down, as New Year’s Eve cancellations flood the hospitality and tourism industries. Phillip Fikkers, owner of Potts Point restaurant Macleay Street Bistro which has seen more than 70 per cent of bookings cancelled since the state eased some COVID-19 restrictions on December 17, describes it as “the ghost of Christmas past”.

The boss of Wesfarmers, which owns Bunnings, Kmart and Target, says the pandemic compressed three years of online growth into one. Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed that for the 12 months to October 2021, online retail accounted for 11% of total Australian retail sales, up on the 6% on the 12 months to February.

New data from CoreLogic found that there are still a few coastal Australian suburbs within a reasonable commute from a capital city where you can buy a home for less than $1 million. In Ardrossan, just under two hours north-west of Adelaide, the median house price is $300,000. In NSW, Anna Bay and Bateau Bay were the only coastal suburbs with a median house price south of $1 million.

The Black creators behind one of TikTok’s most viral dances, The “Alors On Danse”, say they weren’t given the same opportunities as their white counterparts, as their video respawned across the platform without credit. “White creators try to make out, like, ‘I didn’t know the dance creator’ — well, figure it out,” TikToker Aaron Canthoop, who also featured in the “Alors” video, told Insider.