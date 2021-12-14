Good morning all.

NSW is easing coronavirus restrictions from today. Check-ins are now only required in high-risk settings like hospitals and pubs, while unvaccinated people are now excused from their lockdown-esque conditions. Crowd limits are scrapped and face masks are only required in settings like public transport. A press conference has been called for midday today, so we’ll see how that pans out.

Premier Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Health Deputy Secretary Susan Pearce will provide an update on COVID-19 at 12pm, Sydney #nswpol — Political Alert (@political_alert) December 14, 2021

Liberal electorates received three times more taxpayer money than Labor-held seats, according to new analysis from the Nine papers. Coalition-held seats around the country received more than $1.9 billion over three years while Labor electorates got under $530 million. As an illustrative example, Grayndler, held by Labor leader Anthony Albanese, received $718,000 in grants – while Reid, a Liberal-held seat just across a bridge, received almost $14.8 million.

Tasmania has opened its interstate borders. It comes as the state surpasses its 90% double dose vaccination target for those aged 16 and older. Hobart Airport is set to receive more than 30 interstate flights today. “There will be additional police presence at our borders and, if you try to enter without meeting our requirements, you can face substantial fines or even imprisonment,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

A new report suggests Australia’s crypto industry could outgrow the energy and tourism sectors by 2030. Under progressive policy settings, the industry could contribute $68.4 billion and 200,000 jobs to the economy. James Manning, founder and CEO of Mawson Infrastructure Group, said the industry’s potential is clear but remains stuck at “a crossroads”.

Afterpay shareholders have given the all-clear to a $39 billion merger deal with Block – formerly known as Square. Now all that stands in the way of the deal is pending regulatory approval from Spain’s central bank. Afterpay chair Elana Rubin said both companies are of the mind that Spanish regulatory approval is all but sealed.

The Australian government announced it has struck a deal with pharmaceutical giant Moderna for local vaccine manufacturing. It will allow 100 million mRNA vaccines to be produced in Australia each year in a pandemic, starting in 2024. Morrison said mRNA technology would play an important role in ensuring Australia was prepared for future pandemics.

Pfizer’s shot cut hospitalisation risk by 70% during South Africa’s Omicron surge compared with no vaccine, a study found. Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, said it was a drop from 92% during Delta wave, but boosters “will help”. The study didn’t confirm the cases were Omicron, so it’s not possible to tell precise effectiveness against the variant.

Business conditions rose 2 points to +12 index points in November, driven by a rise in the employment index. NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the labour market tightening that comes as a result could soon translate to wage growth. Meanwhile, business confidence actually fell, but economists say the drop is only an overcorrection for the massive spike recorded through October.

Woolworth’s chief executive Brad Banducci has warned of persistent supply chain problems leading up to Christmas. “Everyone’s been very sensible so far, but there are some risks for customers that if they shop too late, they might not get that very special, triple smoked ham,” he said. Woolworths, like many other retailers, has been hit on all fronts through its supply chain over the past six months.

More than 55% of respondents in a recent survey said they planned to use a buy now, pay later service to cover expenses in the lead-up to Christmas. The findings follow other recent reports suggesting BNPL users overcommitted to the services at the expense of budgeting for other essentials. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced plans to overhaul the rules around BNPL providers last week.

BONUS ITEM

Neat!

Coinmarketcap, which is owned by Binance, has been hacked and is showing off-the-charts increases in the values of most coins. pic.twitter.com/GgwusxIpBC — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) December 14, 2021