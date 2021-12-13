Good morning all!

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced the state will reopen its borders on Sunday, February 5. “This is an incredible milestone for this state,” he said on Monday. From February 5, quarantine-free travel will be possible both interstate and internationally. “Make no mistake about it, coronavirus is coming into this state,” said Health Minister Roger Cook, encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. “Our blissful bubble is about to burst… so we need to make every day count.”

More than 1.9 million coronavirus case alerts have been issued in the Service NSW app over the past fortnight, as infections in the state drive higher through the silly season. Such alerts include both directions to monitor for symptoms, as well as to test and isolate as contacts of a case. There were 804 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW this morning. There are now 84 cases linked to The Argyle House nightclub in Newcastle from last Wednesday.

New vaccine mandates will be enforced in Queensland venues from Friday. Vaccine certificates will be mandatory for venues like theatres, cafes, restaurants, pubs, and clubs. Essential shops like grocery stores and clothing retailers won’t require one, as in other states.

New analysis released by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) examines housing affordability in terms of income bracket. The majority of property in Sydney and Melbourne is only affordable for the top earning 20% of first home buyers. It rounds out a year that has seen increasing scrutiny of the government’s policies to tackle housing affordability.

Close to 100 flights and more than 50,000 cars are expected to cross the QLD border were after it reopened overnight on Sunday. Airline bosses say bookings have surged by some 50%, and are only trending upwards heading into Christmas. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sunrise yesterday morning it is a “great Christmas present for thousands of Queensland businesses”.

Zip Co was the most-traded Australian company on the share trading platform Superhero in 2021. Afterpay, meanwhile, ranked fifth as investors backed the companies they know and use. Over in the US, Australian investors leaned heavily into electric vehicles, with Tesla the favourite.

The UK has recorded its first death with the Omicron variant, the prime minister said. Boris Johnson said “sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron”. He expressed worry at how fast the variant is spreading in the country, and told people to get booster shots.

Scott Morrison seems less concerned. He announced that from Wednesday, travel bubbles with South Korea and Japan will begin, and skilled migrants and foreign students will be permitted entry. Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was reasonably confident Omicron is milder. “Professor Kelly and the international evidence are cautiously optimistic that the omicron variant is showing clear signs of being milder,” Hunt said.

Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year for 2021. “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote. “In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”

Musk told Time that he doesn’t think his infamous tweets have much of an impact on the markets. “Markets move themselves all the time, based on nothing as far as I can tell,” he said. But there are several examples of Tesla stock rising or falling immediately following a Musk tweet. Last month, Tesla shares dipped after Musk tweeted that the company hadn’t yet signed a deal with Hertz, despite the car-rental firm announcing it had ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans, the largest-ever electric vehicle purchase.

