Good morning all.

Queensland has reopened its road borders to all interstate travellers, now that it has hit its 80% double dose target. There was a mad midnight rush to get over the border overnight, and massive queues this morning. The roads were closed for four months.

It’s official. The Queensland border is open! After 141 days it’s time for thousands to come home, and they haven’t waited a second @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/HNjOYFys16 — Pippa Bradshaw (@pippabradshaw) December 12, 2021

COVID-19 booster shots in Australia have been brought forward a month, to the five-month mark. They were recommended for six months after second dose, but have been brought ahead due to concerns about the Omicron variant. Those aged 18 or over have a choice of Pfizer or Moderna for the booster shot, regardless of what vaccine they had earlier. (AstraZeneca has not been approved for boosters, but is available for those who can’t have mRNA shots.)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the Omicron variant. In response to this “emergency”, Johnson said that everyone over 18 will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month. “And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” he said.

A “remarkable” recovery in the federal deficit has given the Coalition more room to pitch further tax cuts in 2022, the SMH reports. The rebound is tipped to add $103 billion to the budget bottom line over the next four years. “Fiscal discipline is key, and the key for us is to ensure that we’re spending in the areas that are going to drive job creation and boost productivity,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Sydney-based Blackbird Ventures has revealed itself as Australia’s biggest venture capital fund in terms of gains made on its early-stage investments, the AFR reports. The fund has stakes in unicorns like Canva, SafetyCulture and Culture Amp. The firm is working towards developing a $1 billion VC fund.

About 33% of the largest companies operating in Australia paid zero tax in the 2019-20 financial year, the ATO says. That figure is up slightly on the 32% that was seen the year before. There are, however, “legitimate” reasons why a company might not pay tax, it said.

Australia’s ‘finfluencer’ conference, MarketLit, excluded actual finfluencers from the event altogether. Most of the event, which took place on Friday, was spent discussing regulation, and whose responsibility it should be. Unlicensed financial advice continues to be a bugbear for experts, who say the government needs to intervene with urgency.

A Senate committee last week called for a judicial inquiry, with the powers of a Royal Commission, to investigate the media landscape. The committee’s report, handed down Thursday, argued some of Australia’s biggest news organisations wield significant and concentrated power. Here’s what you need to know.

The luxury watch market has exploded in 2021, driving prices for brands like Rolex into the stratosphere. But empty storefronts and rampant speculation mean it’s never been harder to buy some watches at retail. Dealers, enthusiasts, and first-time buyers told Business Insider Australia that some luxury watches are becoming their own asset class.

Jeff Bezos faced criticism over his response to a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse over the weekend. He posted a photo on Instagram of Blue Origin space passengers, in the aftermath of the incident. Several hours later, he acknowledged the disaster, which he described as “tragic”.

BONUS ITEM

Forget the Ashes — an Aussie took out the top prize in the Financial Modelling World Cup. Yes, it’s basically Excel esports.

It's over! Andrew Ngai closes it out to win the Financial Modeling World Cup! We have a new Excel God! — PCWorld (@pcworld) December 11, 2021