Good morning everyone.

COVID is back in Victoria. The state recorded six locally transmitted cases of the virus this morning, after a ‘donut day’ of zero cases yesterday. The Department of Health says three of the cases are linked to existing outbreaks and were in quarantine for their infectious period. Another two cases remain under investigation.

Reported yesterday: 6 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

– 17,229 vaccine doses were administered

– 27,279 test results were received



More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/Nr3l9aw9QJ — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 4, 2021

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has abandoned the promised full return of HSC students to classrooms. It comes as case numbers in the state remain high – NSW recorded 233 cases yesterday – and health authorities grow increasingly concerned about the possible spread of the virus out of the Sydney metropolitan area.

NSW recorded 233 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 103 are linked to a known case or cluster – 79 are household contacts and 24 are close contacts – pic.twitter.com/d4oohYnpWk — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 4, 2021

Former Australia Post CEO Christina Holgate has received a $1 million “employment termination payment”, presumably putting this whole saga to bed. Holgate stood down from the role in late 2020 after the highly-publicised Cartier watch affair. The payment comes with no admission of liability from Australia Post.

A growing number of government MPs are pushing back against the use of vaccine certificates for domestic travel and attendance at venues and events. It comes after yesterday’s news the government had agreed on a passport system for international travel, but was facing internal unrest when it came to domestic use. Tasmanian Liberal senator Eric Abetz said that “vaccine passports should not be a blunt instrument to force people to be vaccinated by locking them out of society” while agreeing everyone should get vaccinated ASAP.

Job vacancies have come off their peak as Sydney’s lockdown continues. Data provided exclusively to Business Insider Australia by Indeed shows ads fell by more than 5% in New South Wales in the last two weeks. While only “modest” considering the shutdown of businesses, economist Callam Pickering suspects the labour market will take a bigger hit in the coming weeks as Sydney considers extending stay-at-home orders once more.

Capital cities saw the loss of 11,800 people from internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021. New ABS figures suggest the exodus from cities which began at the start of the pandemic may signal a permanent change to population patterns. Sydney and Melbourne saw the largest loss of residents to regional areas.

Citibank will become the latest entrant into the buy now, pay later sector when it begins to trial its pay-in-four feature ‘Spot’ in Australia from October. Customers will be able to use the feature anywhere Mastercard is accepted and will be able to link it to any bank account of their choice. “This is a global first for Citi, and we’re confident that success in the Australian market could lead to a worldwide rollout of the new payment method,” head of cards and loans Choong Yu Lum said.

Google fired dozens of employees from 2018 to 2020 for accessing users’ personal data. Motherboard reports that some employees used the tools to access other employees’ information. Other tech companies, like Facebook, have reportedly experienced similar situations of data abuse.

Uber reported second quarter gross bookings of $US21.9 ($AU30) billion, more than double the same period in 2020. Even so, the company posted an adjusted earnings loss of $US509 ($AU687) million and a cash burn of $US1.28 ($AU2) billion. So the company is still losing a shedload of money. The company’s CFO said bookings should rise, but losses likely will continue for another quarter.

Interested in what world records have been broken at the Olympics? Look no further. Norway’s Karsten Warholm broke his own world record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, and three world records in women’s track cycling team pursuit were broken in a single day.

