10 things you need to know this morning in Ausralia

Vanessa Low of Team Australia celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Long Jump and setting a world record. (Alex Pantling, Getty Images)

Local paralympians will receive the same medal bonuses as their Olympic peers. The pledge from Scott Morrison will see those who finish in the top three of their chosen competition paid between $10,000 and $20,000 each in line with Olympic incentives. It comes after a lengthy campaign aimed at addressing the large funding disparity between para-sports and able-bodied athletics.

Australian home buyers are being priced out of the market. The latest lending data shows that owner-occupier and first home buyers are being quickly squeezed out as prices runaway on them. Investors meanwhile keep diving in to outbid them as economists warn real estate has become divorced from Australia’s economic reality.

The developed world is grappling with soaring costs of housing and each is coming up with different solutions. The United States, Canada and New Zealand are each executing different strategies to tackle the same problem. Here’s how they differ.

House prices in Adelaide agree. Sydney and Melbourne money pushing prices to ridiculous levels. — Dr Mary-Ann Fox fully vaccinated???????? (@maffygirl) August 27, 2021

Australian business are beginning to implement hiring freezes. Exclusive data from Indeed shows new job ads have plummeted nearly 10% sine July 1 as lockdowns begin to hamper hiring activity. Subsequently, hospitality, childcare, cleaning and pharmacy roles have been the most impacted while others continue to grow.

Sweeping lockdowns across the eastern states has put a rocket under the sale of gym gear. But unlike last year fitness fanatics are now building setups for the long term, according to a major retailer. If the trend holds, Australia could find itself moving towards a gym-free future.

A new review has detailed how for years Australia has exploited and underpaid its temporary migrant force. The unions claim that the government has “allowed a second tier workforce to develop in this country of visa workers who don’t have an ability to enforce their industrial rights”. The enquiry could open the door to an overhaul of industrial powers.

Only vaccinated Australians may be allowed back into the office. Some major employers like Salesforce and Altium say they are considering requiring mandatory vaccinations for anyone who wants to work in the office, with others set to work remotely.

China is on a crackdown roll. The CCP has read the riot act to DiDi and 10 other ride share companies, demanding they reign in their activities. It comes as the government implements new restrictions everything from education to online gaming. On its instructions on Thursday, social media giant Weibo began deleting content and accounts related to stock tips, while President Xi announced the nation would launch a new stock exchange for ‘innovative’ companies, in a bid to keep capital markets local.

Markets are looking awfully frothy, JP Morgan warns, as retail traders pile back in and pushed valuations to all-time highs. Outside the stock market, altcoins again proved popular in August while $US3 billion was sunk into NFTS over the month.

Virgin Galactic has been grounded after details emerged from Richard Branson’s trip to space. The plane reportedly deviated from its approved clearance path, raising concerns with the regulator which is now investigating to ensure such mishaps don’t affect public safety.

Here's a good gag: Ask everyone at a party to chip in for Domino's, but instead of ordering 12 Large Pizzas, 4 Garlic Breads, and 4 x drinks you buy one DMP share at $156.74. All that's left is to explain the fundamentals of investing — Alex Druce (@AlexDruuuce) August 31, 2021