10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Tesla Model S

Photo: Tesla Motors

Good morning! Here is the news of the day.

  • The iPhone 6, with a 4.8-inch screen is coming in June of 2014.
  • Apple fires back in its lawsuit with shareholder David Einhorn saying that all he wants to do is take away the rights of common shareholders.
  • The New York Times says GIFs are popular again because they’re nostalgic.
  • HP is going with Android for tablets and smartphones over Microsoft’s Windows 8 and Windows Phone.
  • We’re not sure what to say about this one, but Forbes gives Tim Cook a make over for some reason.
  • Plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber warns that Apple’s biggest problem is loss of talent, after noting that quite a few people have left recently.
  • Tesla attempts to have the final word in its fight with the New York Times over its review of the Model S.
  • VC Brad Feld bought a house in Kansas City, and will let entrepreneurs live in it rent free to work on their startup using Google’s internet service, Google fibre.
  • Mark Zuckerberg had his fundraising dinner for Chris Christie last night and there were protestors.
  • Speaking of Zuckerberg, the founder of Rap Genius has some pretty nasty things to say about him.

