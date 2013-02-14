Photo: Tesla Motors

Good morning! Here is the news of the day.

The iPhone 6, with a 4.8-inch screen is coming in June of 2014.

Apple fires back in its lawsuit with shareholder David Einhorn saying that all he wants to do is take away the rights of common shareholders.

The New York Times says GIFs are popular again because they’re nostalgic.

HP is going with Android for tablets and smartphones over Microsoft’s Windows 8 and Windows Phone.

We’re not sure what to say about this one, but Forbes gives Tim Cook a make over for some reason.

Plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber warns that Apple’s biggest problem is loss of talent, after noting that quite a few people have left recently.

Tesla attempts to have the final word in its fight with the New York Times over its review of the Model S.

VC Brad Feld bought a house in Kansas City, and will let entrepreneurs live in it rent free to work on their startup using Google’s internet service, Google fibre.

Mark Zuckerberg had his fundraising dinner for Chris Christie last night and there were protestors.

Speaking of Zuckerberg, the founder of Rap Genius has some pretty nasty things to say about him.

