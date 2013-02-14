Photo: Tesla Motors
Good morning! Here is the news of the day.
- The iPhone 6, with a 4.8-inch screen is coming in June of 2014.
- Apple fires back in its lawsuit with shareholder David Einhorn saying that all he wants to do is take away the rights of common shareholders.
- The New York Times says GIFs are popular again because they’re nostalgic.
- HP is going with Android for tablets and smartphones over Microsoft’s Windows 8 and Windows Phone.
- We’re not sure what to say about this one, but Forbes gives Tim Cook a make over for some reason.
- Plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber warns that Apple’s biggest problem is loss of talent, after noting that quite a few people have left recently.
- Tesla attempts to have the final word in its fight with the New York Times over its review of the Model S.
- VC Brad Feld bought a house in Kansas City, and will let entrepreneurs live in it rent free to work on their startup using Google’s internet service, Google fibre.
- Mark Zuckerberg had his fundraising dinner for Chris Christie last night and there were protestors.
- Speaking of Zuckerberg, the founder of Rap Genius has some pretty nasty things to say about him.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.