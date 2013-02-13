Tim Cook at Goldman Sachs Tech Conference 2013

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Great morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple has a team of 100 employees working on a watch-like device. (So, you know it’s serious.)

Tim Cook says that Apple’s secret to innovation is talented people and skills in hardware, software, and services.

Here are the 100 people that did the coolest stuff in Silicon Valley last year.

Gartner says smartphone sales were up 38.3 per cent in 2012, while overall mobile phone sales actually fell 1.7 per cent.

An early Xbox employee laments how Microsoft has mismanaged Xbox. He thinks developers should be able to make games and the interface should be better.

Intel is working on a cable box that will have a camera that watches you watch TV.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she thinks mobile email is still broken and she thinks Yahoo can fix it, and make money from fixing it.

A lot of people think Microsoft should make a 7-inch Surface tablet next.

T. Rowe Price, Dell’s third largest shareholder is opposed to its buyout at the current price.

Here’s a $10,000 Android phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.