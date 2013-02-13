Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
Great morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple has a team of 100 employees working on a watch-like device. (So, you know it’s serious.)
- Tim Cook says that Apple’s secret to innovation is talented people and skills in hardware, software, and services.
- Here are the 100 people that did the coolest stuff in Silicon Valley last year.
- Gartner says smartphone sales were up 38.3 per cent in 2012, while overall mobile phone sales actually fell 1.7 per cent.
- An early Xbox employee laments how Microsoft has mismanaged Xbox. He thinks developers should be able to make games and the interface should be better.
- Intel is working on a cable box that will have a camera that watches you watch TV.
- Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she thinks mobile email is still broken and she thinks Yahoo can fix it, and make money from fixing it.
- A lot of people think Microsoft should make a 7-inch Surface tablet next.
- T. Rowe Price, Dell’s third largest shareholder is opposed to its buyout at the current price.
- Here’s a $10,000 Android phone.
