10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Tim Cook at Goldman Sachs Tech Conference 2013Tim Cook at Goldman Sachs Tech Conference 2013

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Great morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple has a team of 100 employees working on a watch-like device. (So, you know it’s serious.)
  • Tim Cook says that Apple’s secret to innovation is talented people and skills in hardware, software, and services.
  • Here are the 100 people that did the coolest stuff in Silicon Valley last year.
  • Gartner says smartphone sales were up 38.3 per cent in 2012, while overall mobile phone sales actually fell 1.7 per cent.
  • An early Xbox employee laments how Microsoft has mismanaged Xbox. He thinks developers should be able to make games and the interface should be better.
  • Intel is working on a cable box that will have a camera that watches you watch TV.
  • Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she thinks mobile email is still broken and she thinks Yahoo can fix it, and make money from fixing it.
  • A lot of people think Microsoft should make a 7-inch Surface tablet next.
  • T. Rowe Price, Dell’s third largest shareholder is opposed to its buyout at the current price.
  • Here’s a $10,000 Android phone. 

