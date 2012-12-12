Photo: Charlie Rose
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Marissa Mayer has made a very important move: She’s recreating all of Yahoo’s email products.
- Apple is testing designs for its TV.
- Apple’s first professional fanboy, Guy Kawasaki, has ditched the iPhone and fallen in love with the Android.
- Domain registrar Go Daddy has hired former Microsoft and Yahoo products executive, Blake Irving, to be its CEO.
- One Kings Lane, an e-commerce company that is like a web-only Crate & Barrel, has raised another $50 million. It could be the last funding round the company raises before it IPOs.
- The Pope has published his first tweet, and it’s a perfect 140 characters. It reads: “Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart.”
- The first retailer to carry the Microsoft Surface RT Tablet is…Staples?
- It looks like we’re going to have to wait until the spring for Samsung’s Galaxy S IV phone. CNET says it won’t be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show after all.
- Here’s a look inside one of the biggest new media companies, BuzzFeed, and how Jonah Peretti created it.
- And don’t miss any of these most innovative gadgets of 2012.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.