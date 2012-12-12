Photo: Charlie Rose

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Marissa Mayer has made a very important move: She’s recreating all of Yahoo’s email products.

Apple is testing designs for its TV.

Apple’s first professional fanboy, Guy Kawasaki, has ditched the iPhone and fallen in love with the Android.

Domain registrar Go Daddy has hired former Microsoft and Yahoo products executive, Blake Irving, to be its CEO.

One Kings Lane, an e-commerce company that is like a web-only Crate & Barrel, has raised another $50 million. It could be the last funding round the company raises before it IPOs.

The Pope has published his first tweet, and it’s a perfect 140 characters. It reads: “Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart.”

The first retailer to carry the Microsoft Surface RT Tablet is…Staples?

It looks like we’re going to have to wait until the spring for Samsung’s Galaxy S IV phone. CNET says it won’t be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show after all.

Here’s a look inside one of the biggest new media companies, BuzzFeed, and how Jonah Peretti created it.

And don’t miss any of these most innovative gadgets of 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.