10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s some news for you:
- Lavabit, the email company Edward Snowden reportedly used to invite journalists to Moscow, has shut down to avoid aiding a government investigation.
- Tumblr founder David Karp is being offered $US81 million in cash and stock to stay at Yahoo for four years. His company only had $US16.6 million left in the bank when it sold (it had raised$US125 million over the years).
- Tim Cook, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and other tech executives reportedly met with President Obama yesterday to discuss government surveillance.
- It looks like the CEO of Patch may no longer have his job. He was only running the AOL division for 2 months.
- PayPal co-founder Max Levchin has raised $US6 million for an app that helps people get pregnant.
- TechStars Boulder’s Demo Day was yesterday, and for the first time in the accelerator’s history, a startup was acquired before it took the stage. Intuit has acquired GoodApril.
- There’s a giant, save-the-world trip that a lot of tech entrepreneurs take together, organised by Charity Water.
- Here’s how homeless people use technology.
- Once-hot contacts app Brewster has lost all of its 12 initial employees, although its founder Steve Greenwood remains.
- Elon Musk and Richard Branson gave advice to fellow entrepreneurs in a Google + hangout. “Seek negative feedback, particularly from friends,” Musk said.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.