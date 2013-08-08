10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

REUTERS/Noah BergerElon Musk
- Tesla delivered much better than expected earnings results, and the stock went soaring after hours.
- On the earnings call an analyst asked Musk about BMW making an electric car, he just started laughing.
- Groupon beat earnings expectations, and made interim CEO Eric Lefkofsky the permanent CEO. It also announced a $US300 million stock buyback.
- Y Combinator leader Paul Graham has advice for startups trying to convince investors to get funding. He emphasises three things: “Formidable founders, a promising market, and (usually) some evidence of success so far.”
- Google’s Moto X phone is nice, but nothing special.
- YouTube’s founders have released a new video app that’s a lot like Vine and Instagram video.
- Android’s net users in the U.S. are down ever so slightly, but…
- On a global basis, Android has a mind-blowing 80% of the smartphone market.
- Ex-Tumblr CTO Marco Arment warns writers to steer clear of Medium, the new blogging platform by (founder of Twitter) Ev Williams.
- The founder of Bebo released a really weird video to promote that he bought the company and plans to do with it.
