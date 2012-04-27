Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google has lost control of the Android tablet market, as the Kindle Fire now controls 54.4% of the U.S. Android-based tablet market.
- We have a fantastic Q&A with Facebook billionaire Dustin Moskovitz, and his cofounder Justin Rosenstein about their new startup, Asana. Asana is a new productivity tool, and it’s their attempt to change email.
- Zynga investors have a reason for hope! After beating earnings, JP Morgan upgraded the stock.
- Amazon crushed earnings last night, sending the stock soaring in after-hours trading.
- Samsung also crushed earnings, and became the world’s biggest phone maker, beating Nokia. It also shipped an estimated 44 million smartphones, which might be better than Apple.
- You do not want to miss this: We got a tour of YouTube’s office and it’s super duper cool.
- Hulu is now valued at $2 billion after its first investor, Providence Group, sold its stake to Hulu’s parents.
- Apple is planning a huge new cafeteria for its employees and we have photos of what it will look like.
- Zillow CEO explains why his company is worth $1 billion.
- The FTC just hired a bad arse lawyer to take down Google.
